There is no going back, and the great Christmas Tree will once again shine in the center of the Circular Square these holidays, after three years. The Murcia City Council has awarded the contract for the installation and dismantling of this traditional element, which will rise 32 meters, eight less than in 2019, to the company APC Audio, the only one that presented itself, for 847,000 euros for the next two Christmases. and a star measuring 1.5 meters in diameter will shine at the top.

The contract also includes the technical and artistic production of the interior and exterior area of ​​the tree, for which the company proposes, in the first case and in the traversable area of ​​this element, a 240 square meter synthetic ice rink. The location of the area intended for the actions is new, according to the technical report, and is moved to the northwest of the recently renovated plaza.

As for the decoration elements that will accompany the outside area of ​​the tree, the company has proposed the use of artificial snow, soap bubbles, cold fire, vertical smoke and low smoke, as well as curtains of microbulbs and moving heads and lasers, among others. All used in previous years.

In the section of audiovisual shows, the company proposes two shows, of just over 6 minutes and 7 minutes with music by the Murcian group Maldita Nerea, and by Queen and Mariah Carey, in the absence of knowing the specific visual show that will accompany them.

In the first case, a special mix will be played with the song ‘Made with your dreams’ by the Murcian group, a song included in the album ‘Mucho+Fácil’, from 2012. «It is a happy, positive song far from conventionalisms and established stereotypes when it comes to Christmas music,” defends the company.

For the second ‘show’, with songs in English, APC Audio has chosen a mix of Queen songs (‘Don’t stop me now’ and ‘I was born to love you’) and the international Christmas superclassic of recent decades, the ‘All I want for Christmas is you’ by the singer Mariah Carey.

This second musical show is the one chosen, in an extended version of just over 8 minutes, for the opening and special screenings, which will take place until after New Year’s. There will be no shortage of areas in the square for the installation of the traditional Christmas market and for the ‘Food Trucks’.