Sand has become a precious commodity on the Valencian coast. Around 70% of the beaches are in a state of regression, according to José Serra, professor of Coastal Engineering at the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV) and the study Crisis at all costs 2024from Greenpeace. Until now, the usual solution has been to fill the small areas with more grains, as happened in October last year with the transfer of three million cubic meters to the area of ​​Pinedo and El Saler to extend the coastline, but it is a temporary patch that will suffer in the medium term, according to several experts consulted. Faced with this situation, there is a possible alternative that is emerging with force: submerged artificial reefs to minimize the energy of the waves.

The mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá, already hinted in mid-August at her government’s interest in placing artificial reefs on the southern beaches to avoid the impact of future storms. And last week she met with UPV specialists to promote a pilot project, headed by José Serra, on the Garrofera beach, located in the northern area of ​​the Albufera Natural Park, and to check the effectiveness of the measure. It remains to convince the Ministry of Ecological Transition, to which the General Directorate of Coasts and Marine Environment depends – the body that decides each action carried out on the beaches – which at the moment is reluctant to apply them in a generalized way due to the economic cost and the lack of studies on the suitability of their implementation, as they have responded by email.

The regional capital has not been the only one; several associations from different municipalities, under the umbrella of the organization We are Meditarrania —which defends the protection of the natural, cultural and urban assets of the Spanish Mediterranean coast—, They are calling for the creation of these artificial barriers to contain the regression of beaches in their localities.

The decline of the Valencian coast is mainly due to a combination of three factors: the lack of sediment from the rivers, which are retained in reservoirs; the impact of human constructions, such as breakwaters or ports, which block the distribution from north to south; and the increase in the strength of storms and sea level due to climate change, according to the experts consulted. These are three causes that are difficult to reverse, so the objective is to find a formula to retain the sand. And this is where the marine barriers created by human hands appear.

An artificial reef is a structure submerged in the seabed whose purpose is to imitate the functions of a natural one. They are not only used to protect the sand, but also serve to attract marine life and encourage activities such as fishing or diving. Traditionally they were made of stones or bags of any fibre, although porous concrete is increasingly being used, according to Agustín Sánchez-Arcilla, a maritime engineer and coordinator of Rest Coast, a European Union project that seeks to restore the coastal zone with the most natural solutions possible.

According to Serra, the construction of these blocks serves to reduce “the energy of the waves and, consequently, to reduce the drag of sand”, which occurs on the Mediterranean coast from north to south. Retired professor of Physical Geography Eulàlia Sanjaume considers that it is an appropriate option to promote the survival of beaches, although she warns that “a single reef is not enough”. “Multiple reefs should be created at different heights and depths so that the wave breaks and slows down. If not, it will be like tickling the sea”, she reasons. A position that the director of Rest Coast agrees with, He calls on the administrations to work together. “If only one beach is stabilised, the one next to it will probably have problems,” he says.

Beaches without sand

When Amparo Peris looks back to her childhood, she remembers Corinto beach, in Sagunto, with “mountains and mountains of sand”. The current image is completely different. The grains of sand have turned into stone; the lifeguard hut has been moved back dozens of metres so as not to be swallowed by the water and if you go two metres into the sea, the water is already up to your chest.

A resident of the Valencian town and president of the Almardà, Corinto and Malvarrosa neighbourhood association, in defence of the beaches, Peris explains that, beyond the effects of climate change and the construction of ports decades ago, the regression increased in 2021. After the Gloria storm, which in 2019 devastated a good part of the Valencian coast, the Almenara beach, north of Sagunto, was seriously affected. “They focused their efforts on recovering Almenara and, to do so, they moved sand from Corinto, where it was already scarce, and built four breakwaters that block the natural drag from north to south,” Peris explains lamentably while showing images and videos of the truck traffic.

Given the poor image that Corinto currently projects, the association is demanding a double action. “First, that they return the sand to us; then, that they install artificial reefs to stop the loss,” Peris sums up. The first demand is expected to be met in 2025, according to the neighborhood association, since the project is already prepared and On the Costas website it appears as “soon to be built”, pending environmental assessment.

The concern is shared by other towns in the autonomous community, according to the spokesman for Somos Mediterrania, Javier Cremades, who emphasises the limited utility of filling with sand in the medium term. “The erosive effect will continue and we will have a new decline in a few years. We need to attack the origin of the problem and not just put patches on it,” he argues. Cremades believes that those responsible for preventing the arrival of sediment from the rivers and those who “generate business” with the ports are those who should “pay the costs” of the regeneration of the coast.

The case of the beaches in the south of the capital is paradigmatic. The combination of the three main factors caused the loss of 70% of the surface area in the last 30 years, according to a study by the University of Valencia, leaving the beach at less than 30 metres in some sections. So Costas decided to transfer almost three million cubic metres extracted from an underwater deposit about 20 kilometres from Cullera to stretch the coastline to 120 metres, although it is expected to be reduced to 75 with the natural action of the wind and the waves. All for an investment of around 28 million euros.

Experts agree that without other measures to act as a barrier, the problem will be repeated in the medium term. “Acting on the area where we are putting our foot down is throwing money away; we need to focus on the submerged part,” says Sanjaume, and Serra adds that “it is bread for today and hunger for tomorrow.”

The Ministry of Ecological Transition argues that, in each area, “projects are drawn up that analyse possible alternatives” and that the most appropriate one is chosen “according to environmental, economic and social criteria”. In addition, it considers that “the use of submerged free-standing structures is not as advanced as that of other more consolidated techniques”, but it is open to studying it for the future.

Beyond the creation of artificial reefs, dunes are another element to be taken into account in protecting the coast, says Sánchez-Arcilla. “They are partial barriers that help reduce erosion and prevent the area from flooding,” he says. Dunes that have also disappeared on the coast of Corinto. “We just want our beach back,” says Peris.