An artificial pancreas to automatically control type 2 diabetes. It was developed and successfully tested by a team of scientists from the Wellcome-Mrc Institute of Metabolic Science of the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, who in ‘Nature Medicine’ describe the closed-loop system developed as part of a project funded by the Cambridge Biomedical Research Center of the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR). It is a device that combines a glucose meter and an insulin pump with an App developed by the research group. The app, called CamAps Hx, is powered by an algorithm that predicts the amount of insulin needed to keep glucose levels in the target range. Compared with standard treatment, the artificial pancreas halved the time spent with excessive blood sugar concentrations.

Previously, the scholars had already demonstrated that an artificial pancreas managed by a similar algorithm works in patients with type 1 diabetes, from adults to very young children; they had also shown the device’s effectiveness in patients with 2 diabetes requiring dialysis, and are now publishing the first tests on a larger population of type 2 diabetics who do not require dialysis. Unlike the artificial pancreas used in type 1 diabetes, this new version is a completely closed loop system: while in fact patients with type 1 diabetes must ‘tell’ the device that they are about to eat, in order to allow it to adjust the delivery of insulin, with this new system type 2 diabetics can let their artificial pancreas work fully automatically.

The scientists recruited 26 patients from the Wolfson Diabetes and Endocrine Clinic at Addenbrooke’s Hospital – Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and a range of local doctors’ surgeries. Enrollees were randomly assigned to two groups: the first would try the artificial pancreas for 8 weeks, then switch to standard therapy with daily injections of insulin; the second group would follow the treatment for 8 weeks and then use the artificial pancreas. The first result highlighted is that, on average, patients using the artificial pancreas maintain glucose levels in the correct range (between 3.9 and 10 millimoles/liter) for two-thirds of the time (66%), twice as much as to those who follow the standard therapy (32%). In addition, patients in the control group spent two-thirds of their time (67%) with sugar concentrations above 10 mmol/L, which was halved to 33% for those using the artificial pancreas.

With the use of the device – the researchers report again – the average glucose levels decreased from 12.6 mmol/L to 9.2 mmol/L, and the average concentration dropped from 8.7% to 7.3%. of glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) which represents a key parameter to evaluate diabetes control. No patients during the study had blood sugar levels that were too low (hypoglycemia); only one was hospitalized while using the artificial pancreas due to an abscess at the site of the insulin pump cannula.

According to estimates, there are about 415 million people with type 2 diabetes in the world, with global health expenditure of around 760 billion dollars a year. The pathology – which over time can cause serious complications including problems with the cardiovascular system, kidneys, nervous system and eyes – is generally managed by associating lifestyle changes (better diet, more exercise) with hypoglycemic drugs or insulin injections. However, “many people with type 2 diabetes struggle to control their blood glucose levels with the treatments available – observes Charlotte Boughton who co-led the study – The artificial pancreas may provide a safe and effective approach to help them. The technology is simple to use and can be implemented safely at home.”

The trial participants said they were happy to be able to count on automatic blood sugar control and 9 out of 10 (89%) reported spending less time managing their diabetes in general, thanks to the artificial pancreas. Users cited not having to inject or prick their finger to measure blood sugar concentrations as the device’s main advantages. Among the negative aspects was highlighted increased anxiety about the risk of hypoglycemia, which however did not occur in any case during the study. The British team now plans to conduct a much larger multi-centre study of the system, for which it has submitted a green light application in the hope of making it commercially available for outpatients with type 2 diabetes.