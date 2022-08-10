from Health editorial staff

The training of patients and caregivers is fundamental, which must be carried out by specialized nursing staff

Many patients hospitalized for serious illnesses or trauma suffer from malnutrition: over 20 thousand people who cannot (for short or long periods) eat naturally. Others suffer from chronic diseases that do not allow nutrition from birth, such as benign chronic intestinal failure, a rare disease that affects over 600 patients in Italy, of which 250 are children. Artificial nutrition is a lifesaver for these patients. Today around 3 million parenteral nutrition treatments are administered in Italy every year: thanks to a unique service (ranging from the composition of nutritional bags tailored to the patient to the home delivery of all the materials needed to perform the therapy) , accompanied by nursing support, these patients can lead an almost normal life: studying, working, going to school, playing sports and even going on vacation even abroad. In fact, home care can be as safe and effective as hospital care if managed correctly. See also Aism launches the 2025 Multiple Sclerosis Agenda and a Charter of Rights

A life-saving therapy Parenteral nutrition is a life-saving therapy and many patients have to carry it out for long periods or even for their entire life – explains Paolo Gandullia, director of the Gastroenterology and digestive endoscopy unit at IRCCS Gaslini in Genoa -. For this reason, the training of the patient and the caregiver is of fundamental importance, which must be carried out by specialized nursing staff for both adult and pediatric patients. Furthermore, the supply and assistance service of nutritional bags and related tool kits must guarantee a very high level of safety. Safety is the foundation for achieving home treatment in the best possible way, especially when it comes to parenteral nutrition, in which, as is well known, septic complications of the central venous catheter can be very important. Prevention of these events requires the use of specific and monitoring protocols.

The production process Artificial nutrition can take place through probes (enteral nutrition) with oral, nasogastric support or directly into the blood (parenteral nutrition) with a peripheral or central venous catheter, essential in the most complex cases, especially in children. The nutrients (magisterial galenic preparations made to measure) or medicinal specialties, are contained in small bags. The production process of the bags plays a very important role in terms of safety of the therapy and sterility of the mixture. Furthermore, the validity and stability of the mixtures are defined by chemical-physical tests carried out in the laboratory. Another important element for the safety of therapy is the transport of medicinal specialties which must be carried out by means of controlled temperature. Finally, a dedicated refrigerator is required for home storage of galenic bags. See also Health, for the National Day ultrasound information and toll-free number