That the cracks and protruding ridges on the walls of Altamira Cave were used to create reliefs for bison and that the countless stars in the night sky were grouped into constellations by invisible lines shows that humans have had a desire to interpret and imagine things that are not visible since ancient times. Our species’ brains are caught in apophenia—the phenomenon of finding patterns in random events and meaningless data—that searches for certain matching signals in a chaotic world.

Artificial intelligence, which we all now nurture and interact with, is beginning to organize its own structure cerebral. Recognition algorithms—those procedures intended to see things—are defined by humans and are therefore not free from bias. Given that the neural pathways of the human brain serve as a model for the development of AI, it does not seem unreasonable to compare human and technological experience. My interest in this led me to explore a psychological experiment using AI to make machine eyes capable of seeing illusions.

His first experiment was to take photos of a distorted TV screen and then create landscapes using AI. #188 Taro Karibe

In my first experiment, I forced an LCD TV receiver to malfunction and photographed the resulting glitches on the screen in real time during television programs such as the news. I rotated and cropped the image data and fed these context-shifted images into Photoshop, equipped with the Adobe Sensei artificial intelligence tool, to use them to disrupt the system’s image recognition and generate landscape photography. The result was as if a modern painter had combined disparate objects into a single painting.

When I first started generating these images, the results were often landscapes familiar to the human eye, resembling urban or natural scenes. But as AI has evolved, the complexity and abstraction of the landscapes have increased, making them incomprehensible to the viewer. The title and concept of this work are also inspired by the death of Orion in Greek mythology. Artemis, the Greek goddess of hunting, killed her beloved, the giant Orion, in a great misunderstanding. Jealous of Artemis’ love, her brother Apollo one day pointed at the back of Orion’s neck while he was swimming in the sea, saying to her: “Shoot at that rock and show me how good your bow is.” Deceived, Artemis shot an arrow at the right spot. And so I gave this project the title of Aim an Arrow at the Rock in the Ocean (Aims an arrow at the ocean rock).

The world is made of many more versions of stories than we can imagine. Bad interpretations can make this space cruel and rich at the same time. Originals and representations of people and tools accumulate, and misconceptions continue to link the constellations, even at this very moment.

