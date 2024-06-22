In the text it is highlighted as AIs are among the main causes of the spread of anti-Semitic content online and, more generally, false content. The now classic example of the incitement to consume glue by Google’s AI is given, but above all we are talking about a strengthening conspiracy theories who deny the holocaust, i.e. the massacre of almost 6 million Jews, killed between 1939 and 1945 in German concentration camps and beyond.

The use of generative artificial intelligence is causing great concern regarding the spread of online misinformation especially for a substantial increase in anti-Semitism . The spread of Holocaust-denying content and other forms of anti-Jewish hate speech is reaching worrying levels, as highlighted by a joint report by the United Nations, UNESCO and the World Jewish Congress.

A worrying situation

The problem would always be in the greed of the companies that manage AI. Basically, they use as sources to enrich their datasets the archives that AI processes to generate their contents, social networks such as Reddit and similar, where texts and images are not checked or verified and where some forms of conspiracy theories are particularly widespread, so much so be amplified by AI algorithms, which cannot distinguish between truth and falsehood.

A photo of a concentration camp

In particular, the Director General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, said she was very worried about the situation: “If we allow the horrible facts of the Holocaust to be diluted, distorted or falsified through the irresponsible use of AI, we risk the explosive spread of ‘antisemitism and the gradual reduction in our understanding of the causes and consequences of these atrocities.” For this reason he declared it urgent to apply the UNESCO guidelines, founded on ethical bases, to these new technologies, which for now are left almost without control. In short, we want to make the companies in the sector responsible, making them collaborate with the institutions, to try to stem certain phenomena and promote the ethical use of AI.