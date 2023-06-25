Artificial Intelligence | Your work is not taken by artificial intelligence, but by a person who knows how to use it

The time of manual work done alone on a computer may soon be over. The employee of the future has interaction skills and the ability to use artificial intelligence applications effectively.

This one the thing the utterance of the title comes from the CEO of the technology company Nvidia, which represents the forefront of artificial intelligence development by Jensen Huang from a speech he gave to students at National Taiwan University at the beginning of the year.

Huang emphasized to the graduates of the top university that both companies and individual employees must become familiar with artificial intelligence, or else there is a risk of falling behind.

Generative artificial intelligence refers to programs that create content such as text, images or code at the request of a person. The most well-known application of generative artificial intelligence is Chat GPT, a chatbot from the US company OpenAI.

The US bank Goldman Sachs published a report in March, according to which Chat GPT and other generative artificial intelligences can replace a quarter of current jobs in Europe and the United States.

Overall, two-thirds of jobs in the U.S. would be affected in some way by artificial intelligence, the report said.

The change is already underway. Many people ask themselves whether their job is secure in the future.

One the answer is provided by consulting company Miltton.

It developed model to illustrate which types of work tasks will be affected first by generative artificial intelligence. Different tasks are divided into four fields according to the nature of the work.

When classifying jobs, the model uses two variables: “embodiment” and “activity”.

Embodied refers to the role the human body plays in work. In embodied work a person works on his body. He makes use of the skill, experience or body recognizability accumulated in his body.

In physical work, we meet and are present.

Independent jobs again do not require physical presence. In these jobs, people nowadays work largely remotely with the help of digital tools.

Activism, on the other hand, is about making meaningful decisions and showing direction. Agency also involves the ability to deviate from agreement, deviate from tradition and take risks. At the other end of the spectrum is “obedience”, where the nature of work includes following customs, instructions and reviews.

Of these with the help of factors, work tasks can be divided into four categories.

According to the model, work tasks involving embodiment and agency are best protected from automation. A person who utilizes his body and personality and determines the direction of action cannot and does not necessarily want to be automated. Jobs in this category often require people to have the kind of social intelligence that artificial intelligence is not yet capable of.

Also, jobs that are physical and require obedience are still difficult to replace. Even if a machine could follow instructions, it is not capable of the multidimensionality and adaptability of the human body and its senses. Nor can it replace the presence of a human person.

Jobs that are detached from physicality but require agency are still irreplaceable for the time being. If the work involves responsibility and making decisions, a person is still wanted as the person responsible, even if he is not physically present. However, as artificial intelligence develops, it will be able to carry out more and more tasks that require agency.

The easiest to automate are jobs that are based on following instructions, do not require physical presence, and do not include demanding social interaction.

Not all work tasks can be set clearly in one field. Many jobs have features from several categories of the matrix. For example, a nurse is bound by many rules and instructions, but the job still involves great responsibility and decision-making.

An employee can also move from one field to another within his own profession. If a barista starts his own coffee shop and starts creating new types of coffee and thus challenges the tradition of the industry, he goes from being an obedient professional to an actor who determines the direction of the industry.

In housing marketing working as a freelance copywriter Aino Haapala-Samuelin work assignments move between the left-hand fields of the matrix. He does not use his body at work, and the level of agency required by the job depends on the job.

Such tasks are therefore under threat according to the model.

Haapala-Samuel says that he actively uses Chat GPTt in his simpler work tasks. He became familiar with its use at the request of a client company.

It enhanced his work. Now content production tasks that used to take five hours can be handled by him in an hour.

On the copywriting side, Haapala-Samuel still trusts his own writing skills. An expensive product requires high-quality sales texts and a deeper understanding.

“I don’t see how artificial intelligence could understand the company, its customers’ needs and the company’s products and still be creative and interesting. And at the same time to produce something that hits.”

High-quality writing therefore requires exactly that social intelligence, which generative artificial intelligences are not yet capable of.

Haapala-Samuel says that the efficiency of work as a freelancer is inevitably also reflected in the reduction of billable working hours. However, he believes that keeping up with the times and continuing to train will enable the hourly price to be raised.

Haapala-Samuel has signed up for an online course at Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences, which deals with the use of Chat GPT in business.

“ “I’m going to make it a competitive advantage for myself, that I know this, I know this and I know how to use this so that it’s useful for customers,” he sums up.

In the future, it might be easier to place Haapala-Samuel closer to the upper edge of the matrix.

Artificial intelligence consulting working with Jaakko Mattila predicts that artificial intelligence will soon do most of the manual tasks related to traditional information retrieval and information materialization. Mattila, who has had a long career as a data consultant in various companies, says that at her workplace artificial intelligence has significantly accelerated background work.

“For some reason, I believe that people are more interested in creativity and interaction than being somewhere between the customer and the system, using the system on behalf of the customer.”

According to him, disappearing tasks do not necessarily lead to the disappearance of jobs themselves. Instead of mechanical background work, work can be focused on the most essential, i.e. activities that create value for the customer. To that which machines cannot yet do.

“ “We have great opportunities to create a better service here and free people to do more valuable things.”

Mattila emphasizes that the new work tasks require even more agency, presence and interaction skills from a person.

“Mechanical work, where you don’t work with people, may be rarer in the future, at least in these consulting houses.”

Mattila urges people, and especially students, to embrace generative artificial intelligence applications without prejudice.

Now, knowing how to use them is an advantage, but soon it will become a default.

“Use and try them. But that doesn’t mean copying and pasting ready-made answers, but using it to research things.”

The new ones digital technologies can be “bicycles of the mind”, as the former CEO of Apple said Steve Jobs said about a personal computer.

Generative artificial intelligence is like an electric bicycle, which a traditional bicycle will soon no longer be able to keep up with.

And this bike doesn’t pedal like the previous ones. However, artificial intelligence applications are tools just like any other. So you just have to learn to use them.

Jaakko Mattila emphasizes that learning artificial intelligence tools is not a technical issue, but that learning artificial intelligence models is ultimately a fairly intuitive activity. In order to get the right answers, you have to learn to ask the right questions, he says.

Aino Haapala-Samuel also says that she has discovered a lot of new things about Chat GPT by studying it and “playing” with it.

The Internet is full of educational material, from free courses to trainings worth hundreds of euros. They teach how to use artificial intelligence models, such as how to formulate questions to get usable answers.

Users also share tips on peer-to-peer platforms on how to get the most out of artificial intelligence applications. Many emphasize how important it is, for example, to prepare Chat GPT. In the so-called “primer prompt”, the conversation bot is first told essential background information and frames before giving the request itself.

Many Chat GPT users say that the application has changed from a fun toy to a revolutionary tool once they have learned to use it.

Generative artificial intelligence applications will change the way we work and thus inevitably also replace work tasks.

In the development of artificial intelligence, it is still just the first step. Previous technological breakthroughs and waves of automation have illustrated how difficult it is to predict their long-term effects.

The change at hand challenges us to ask what is really valuable in the work done. What can’t be replaced and what doesn’t want to be replaced with machines. Miltton’s matrix was also created to outline this question, says Miltton’s leading advisor who developed the model The beginning of Sirén.

“Instead of thinking about whether artificial intelligence will learn the skills required to perform your tasks, think about whether your social and societal roles will remain relevant even if the work required to perform them is automated.”