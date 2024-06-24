Artificial Intelligence | WSJ: Apple is also negotiating an artificial intelligence collaboration with Meta

Artificial intelligence|The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple is negotiating with Meta about bringing its generative artificial intelligence model to Apple devices. According to media reports, Apple has held similar negotiations with several other artificial intelligence companies.

Consumer electronics the giant Apple is in talks with Meta about bringing its generative artificial intelligence LLama 3 to Apple devices, according to a US business magazine The Wall Street Journal.

Meta is known as the owner of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, among others.

According to the WSJ, Meta and many other companies developing artificial intelligence applications hope to benefit from Apple’s extensive distribution network through iPhones.

Apple has already signed an agreement with one artificial intelligence developer. In early June, the company announced its cooperation with the artificial intelligence company Open AI. At the same time, the company released the long-awaited its AI strategy.

According to Apple, in addition to the new Apple Intelligence artificial intelligence tools that work in the company’s devices, the virtual assistant Siri can in the future use Open AI’s Chat GPT artificial intelligence tool for the most challenging tasks.

Apple’s software director Craig Federighi already announced at the announcement event that the company wants to later add Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence as an option for the user.

According to the WSJ, Apple has also negotiated cooperation with Anthropic and Perplexity, which develop generative artificial intelligence tools.

Apple’s purpose is to give users the option to choose which external AI tool they want to use for different purposes on their devices.

of the WSJ according to Apple has aimed in the negotiations that neither party to the contract would pay the other in money.

With the help of cooperation agreements, Apple would be able to offer a wide range of artificial intelligence tools to its users.

Companies offering creative artificial intelligence tools, on the other hand, would get their products on a huge number of Apple devices and could use it to attract more users to the monthly paid version of their applications. Apple would take a slice of the monthly fees sold through its own platform.

The news agency Bloomberg already reported earlier in June that at least In the agreement between Apple and Open AI, money does not change hands.

Americans users will receive the new tools on their devices in the coming fall. New features are needed in Europe to wait longer.

Apple said that it will not bring new artificial intelligence features to users in the EU region at least this year. The company cites “ambiguities” in EU restrictions and their possible effects on users’ data security as the reason.