There are currently two installments in the series. The Last of Us from Naughty Dog but a fan decided to imagine what it would be like The Last of Us 3. But she didn’t draw it or anything like that, but actually decided to have it done by an Artificial Intelligence.

The person in question is wtfcommittee and instead of writing the story on his own, he decided to have a program of this type do it. Through Reddit she shared the result of this experiment.

You asked this AI app to start your story right after the end of The Last of Us 2. That is, when Ellie forgave Abby, and she also stipulated that the Fireflies were the opponent to beat in this new battle.

So the show arranged for Abby and Lev to have a meeting with this group, which is looking for a cure for the Cordyceps yeast infection. The Fireflies’ plan is to kidnap Dina’s son.

Font: Sony.

They will use it as bait to attract Ellie, who has the cure in her body. But Lev and Abby try to avoid it and in the end the second one ends up dying while protecting her.

Before dying, Abby talks to Ellie and expresses remorse for killing Joel. The ending involves Lev and the Scars creating a vaccine on their own without having to hurt Ellie. Not a bad story for a hypothetical The Last of Us 3.

What does Naughty Dog say about The Last of Us 3?

At present there appear to be no plans on the part of Naughty Dog to make The Last of Us 3. But the person in charge of the series, Neil Druckmann, did speak about it.

That was in an interview he gave to IndieWire in June 2020. He hinted that they would exercise caution, but made it clear that making a third game would involve the same process they went through with the second. The above is related to the plot.

Font: Sony.

According to Druckmann, with the sequel they had to do something that fans were not only comfortable with, but that works with the emotional core of its predecessor.

That should work with the third installment and picking up what happened in the second. If these factors cannot come together, a sequel is impossible. That’s why Neil Druckmann made it clear that he didn’t have any new ideas, but he didn’t close the door on that idea.

