That brings us to the German artist named Boris Eldagsen turned down a prestigious photography award and revealed that his submission was generated by artificial intelligence and that he was simply trying to raise some awareness. This was in the Sony World Photographer Awards with the titled image electricthe same one that won other recognized people.

Here you can see it:

The detail is that this was generated with an intelligence software of which the name was not mentioned. So shortly after and before they sent him the prize, he admitted having generated the image in this way, and that he is not going to accept the prize because it is not fair, thus calling a debate in which these methods must be strictly prohibited .

Here’s what he mentioned on his blog:

I applied like a cheeky monkey, to find out if the competitions are set up for AI images to enter. They are not. We in the world of photography need an open discussion. A discussion about what we want to consider photography and what not. Is the photography umbrella big enough to invite AI images in, or would this be a bug? With my refusal of the prize I hope to accelerate this debate.

Within a few hours, the photo has been removed from the contest site.

