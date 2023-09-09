Mexico City.- March 2019. A phone rings in the office of an energy company in the UK. A man picks up the phone and listens to his boss, a German, who demands an urgent transfer of $243,000 to one of his suppliers. The subject without delay carries out the operation. Hours later, he finds out that his boss never spoke to him and that someone had impersonated his voice with the help of AI. They had been scammed.

The fact was broadcast by the WSJ. The American newspaper reported that various European authorities considered this the first cybercrime of its kind on record. Meanwhile, the German Police and the experts consulted by the newspaper predicted that this type of attack would be common. They were not wrong.

Luis Corrons, security evangelist at Avast, shared with Grupo REFORMA that AI is a great opportunity to keep computer attacks at bay, thanks to the fact that it facilitates the detection and identification of an anomaly in the systems, but it will also make the cyberthreats.

“AI is generating more sophisticated and much more realistic attacks. With this technology, more advanced malware is created that identifies security holes in software, or uses social engineering techniques (as the case seen before) to trick someone and infect a system,” Corrons said.

With the advancement of AI, now anyone can replicate what happened in the UK 4 years ago with the help of AI tools available on the internet, which are capable of cloning a person’s voice. While not all are capable of generating a realistic voice, others are advanced enough to generate audio so close to the original that it would be hard to tell the cloned voice from the real thing, according to Corrons.

“Cybercriminals take a person’s dialogues, obtain samples of their voice and with the help of AI tools clone them,” he added.

Given the explosion of AI, some companies have begun to measure the phenomenon.

Pindrop, a cybersecurity company, revealed in its study ‘Report on voice security and intelligence. Fraudsters strike back’, prepared this 2023, that factors such as the advancement of AI raised the fraud rate by 40 percent in 2022 in contact centers in the United States, facilities where interactions between the company and its customers are managed. customers, suppliers or business partners.

“Today’s scammers are more equipped and creative than ever before, using deepfakes, lax regulations and self-service channels, they successfully attack consumers and businesses,” said Vijay Balasubramaniyan, CEO and Co-Founder of Pindrop. , on the occasion of the launch of the study.

Malware strikes back

Corrons mentioned that another use of AI is to generate malware using AI tools that are capable of writing code. Although programs to create Trojans or computer worms have existed since the first operating systems, the problem lies in the ease of creating them, since a person with amateur knowledge is capable of creating them by simply giving a couple of commands to the appropriate tool, in Corron’s opinion.

“Cybercriminals are creating malware using AI. They only ask for what they need: I want the malware to extract this data, to run on this operating system, to work this way,” Corrons said.

“Let’s imagine that a group of criminals has a Trojan program to steal user information, but this Trojan was developed in the C programming language, with AI it is very easy to change it to the language you want,” he added.

The cybersecurity expert pointed out that the AI ​​follows the user’s orders because it is in charge of executing the tasks, it has no conscience to determine if the command is used to carry out a crime.

To avoid a bad experience, Corrons recommended that users always keep the operating system of the computer, laptop or cell phone updated to keep them protected.

Regarding social engineering techniques, he acknowledges that it is complex, since the majority of the population and people lack basic knowledge in cybersecurity.