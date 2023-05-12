Mexico City.- According to Ana Peña, director of communication for Intel for the Americas, the progressive insertion of artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace represents an opportunity for growth.

The automation of tasks and processes in the industry, for example, will allow professionals to dedicate a greater amount of time to the development of skills and specialization in a specific field.

“Within the technological revolution, people must identify their unique value: what makes them indispensable and specialize in it,” he asserted during his presentation on AI in the real world, given within the framework of the third International Postgraduate Meeting of the Universidad Anáhuac México .

“(AI) is helping us to move forward, to learn. It’s leading us to a time where we can develop a lot more stuff and run a lot more efficient races.”

In the communication sector, AI is already used for the elaboration and implementation of strategic communication campaigns, as well as in the monitoring and surveillance of brands, he added.

When asked “did artificial intelligence come to replace us?”, Peña asserted that it had not, since it lacks both individual experiences and the ethics and responsibility required in day-to-day work.

However, it will give rise to the creation and development of new skills, which in turn will have an impact on job development.

“65 percent of Gen Z jobs don’t exist yet,” he said.

According to the directive, people interested in delving into the subject can take courses on the Coursera and Udemy teaching platforms, follow specialists and leaders on social networks, and even join learning communities.

It is, in his opinion, an area of ​​professional opportunity, as it will continue to strengthen in the coming years.

“Artificial intelligence, whether we like it or not, is here to stay and will have a profound impact on what we do,” he emphasized.