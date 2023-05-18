David Fideler, North American philosopher and scientific popularizer, maintains that modern physics was born from the theological tradition applied to the interpretation of the world. According to this tradition, God established some scientific laws; mechanical patterns that underlie the universe and that move the world like a cosmic clock.

With such an approach, the mechanistic philosophy by which all natural reality houses a machine inside, expanded the medieval vision of the cosmic clock referred to by the scholastic scholar Nicolás Oresme (1323-1382) when he compared the universe with a gigantic mechanical clock which he baptized as the “world machine” or machine worldSaid in his own words. René Descartes (1596-1650) picked up this medieval idea and with it organized the disaster, denying the Renaissance perspective of science as a divine art by which the human being was completed with the world.

In other words: Descartes used Oresme’s vision to build a bridge between the Church and the nascent Scientific Revolution led by Galileo and that would crystallize in Newton as the founding father of celestial mechanics. This decisive reflection is collected by David Fideler in his book recently published by Atalanta. Its titled Restore the soul of the world and it is a work whose critical sense turns upside down the historical process that covers the period from the first pre-Socratic philosophers —and their scientific vision— to the present day, passing through Goethe, Freud, and quantum mechanics.

It is a book that presents us with a harmonious worldview, where the whole and the parts are adequately related, giving rise to the pulse of life that extends beyond our horizon, and which reaches the homeland of Anaxagoras when he pointed with his finger at the stars. But let’s go back to Newton, because, in this book, Fideler reveals to us why the figure of the English scientist was subjected to an “image wash” by history from the moment his organic vision of nature was obviated in the face of to the mechanistic vision that is the one that endures every time his name comes up, leaving aside his research based on alchemy and hermetic philosophy.

According to Fideler in his book, the main reason for the whitening of Newton’s figure is because the scientist did not want to make his thoughts about living matter public. Because posing a universe as a living organism was one of the ideas that utopian socialism of the time also defended, and it could be counterproductive for a member of the Royal Society and Parliament, such as Newton, to share ideological affinities.

The way of interpreting the world has been changing throughout history, always depending on elements foreign to the nature of the world, that is, depending on obscure interests that have little or nothing to do with the cosmic unity that is given by the human relationship with nature. And that is what Fideler’s book is about, revealing the details of a truth that has remained hidden throughout history, drawing a line that passes through Nicolás Oresme as a precursor, whose studies anticipated Copernican astronomy, Cartesian analytical geometry, Kepler’s laws and Galilean mechanics.

Seen this way, what Newton did was pick up an apple from the ground and, with the help of mathematics, he tried to explain the mystery of its taste.

