It is widely known that artificial intelligence (AI) is already affecting our lives, but the feared consequences it could have on the labor market are setting off alarm bells. A new index created by the Inter-American Development Bank shows that in the United States, 43 million jobs will be affected by the introduction of AI within just one year. In Mexico, that number will be 16 million. If we think in five years, the figures rise to 60 million and 22 million, respectively. Within a decade, 70 million jobs in the United States will be affected, and 26 million in the neighboring country.

“These jobs are not going to be replaced immediately, which means they are exposed, so this opportunity can be used to boost the most affected occupations. We need to have a plan for the impact that AI can have,” says Eric Parrado, chief economist at the IDB and co-author of the index.

The AI-Generated Occupational Exposure Index (GENOE) estimates the likelihood of occupational vulnerability to artificial intelligence for over 750 occupations over one-, five-, and ten-year time horizons. It does so by drawing on large data sets, which it processes and synthesizes quickly, offering an alternative to traditional, often costly surveys.

According to GENOE, 980 million jobs worldwide will be affected in some way by new technology in one year. That is, 28% of the workforce. In five years, the percentage will be 38% and in 10 years, 44%.

The numbers are impressive, and although they do not equate to jobs that will be lost, the fact that AI will impact in some way on almost half of the world’s jobs gives an idea that we are facing changes of a similar magnitude to those that followed the industrial revolution of the 19th century. “This is an industrial revolution that is growing exponentially. It will take less time to be implemented. We have to make quick adjustments and that is why we are moving ahead with this research, to send a message of caution,” Parrado explains. The idea of ​​the index is to warn, so that, instead of having negative consequences, AI brings benefits.

“We are optimistic, we believe that technological change will increase productivity. The fact that jobs are being replaced does not mean that employment will fall, because opportunities will arise to create new jobs. We have seen this in the past. We have had very significant technological shocks and they have not meant a fall in employment, but rather a readjustment in the labour markets,” explains Parrado.

To turn what at first glance may seem like a labor market crisis into benefits, the authors make recommendations that companies and governments should follow. Education and training are the factors that will most influence the success of adaptation to the new reality. “We recommend a significant investment in education and retraining programs that should focus on developing skills that are complementary to AI, such as critical thinking, creativity, and emotional intelligence,” explains Parrado.

Women are more vulnerable

In addition, she recommends focusing support on the groups most vulnerable to change, such as women, who will be more affected by the type of jobs they occupy. “Women, both in the United States and in Mexico, are more exposed in the three time horizons we studied because they occupy more office, administrative, and service and support jobs and are more vulnerable to AI. 40% of women will be affected by the automation of their work, slightly higher than the 38% of men. It is important that this gender disparity be considered when making policies,” advises Parrado.

Exposure is not the same for all socioeconomic strata. Workers with less education and those whose work requires less qualification will be more affected. In terms of income, in the United States, people with lower incomes are more exposed, while in Mexico it is those with low and middle incomes. “AI could exacerbate inequality in the world, so we have to act quickly,” insists Parrado.

The exposure is not the same for all activities, and some are more likely to be affected. Those jobs that require a more subjective criterion on the part of the worker are more difficult to replace. The GENOA index includes a list of the most and least exposed. The first category includes activities such as telephone operators, telemarketing, credit evaluators, machine suppliers and travel agencies, among others. In some cases, such as telephone operators, 92% of jobs will be affected.

Firefighters and athletes, irreplaceable

On the other hand, there are professions that are more protected from the coming change, such as sports activities, teachers and firefighters. One of the novel aspects of the index is that it differentiates between the tasks that each profession has. For this reason, there are specialties within each profession that are easier to replace than others. For example, in the field of medicine, a radiologist is more likely to lose his or her job than a psychologist, a maxillofacial surgeon or even a nurse.

There is no analysis that differentiates exposure to AI by race or origin, but considering that African Americans and Latinos occupy more low-income jobs, it is easy to extrapolate that they will feel the effects of the development of the new technology more.

The objective of the IDB study is to promote public and private policies that counteract the negative effects of the changes brought about by AI. Therefore, in addition to education and training programs for workers to adapt to the transformation, governments are urged to improve social safety nets, especially in the short term, including more robust unemployment insurance and income programs that help in the transition to the new labor model that awaits us. Likewise, it is advisable to promote ethical development, support for small businesses, and conduct periodic evaluations of the labor market.

To cope with a transformation like this, Parrado points out that studies must also be adapted, which is why he urges governments to include AI in the school curriculum, because “this technological change is here to stay,” he concludes.