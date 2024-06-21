Artificial Intelligence | Who decides which rules of the game are used to develop artificial intelligence? HS listed the key leaders in the field

Artificial intelligence|The development of artificial intelligence models is one of the biggest topics of conversation in recent years, but who is making decisions now, the effects of which can be seen widely throughout the world? HS listed some of the most important AI leaders.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Artificial intelligence managers play a key role in the development of artificial intelligence applications. Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI, is a well-known advocate of artificial intelligence regulation. Anthropic’s perspective is to develop artificial intelligence security. CEOs of technology companies, such as Satya Nadella and Mark Zuckerberg, are also important AI influencers.

Artificial intelligence models and applications is one of the most important global megatrends of recent years. Artificial intelligence applications are developed around the world in numerous small growth companies, research institutes and think tanks. Still, the biggest focus is on the industry’s current giants – and for good reason.

In particular, the development of artificial intelligence applications like the large language models that have dominated the conversation recently requires a lot of expensive computing power. That’s why the eyes turn to the leading companies in the artificial intelligence field and their financiers.

In this story, HS introduces a group of AI leaders who are in a central position when difficult decisions are made on the front lines of AI development.

Sam Altman

The most famous face of the AI ​​boom probably belongs to the CEO of Open AI To Sam Altman39.

Open AI, led by Altman, started the current AI boom when it released the AI ​​application Chat GPT in late 2022, which was the first consumer application of generative AI to make a significant breakthrough.

Since becoming public, Altman, like many AI leaders, has spoken out in favor of regulating AI and warned of its potential dangers. Open AI’s original stated mission has been to ensure that human-level “general artificial intelligence” (artificial general intelligence or AGI) benefits society as a whole.

On the other hand, Open AI’s continuous slide in a more commercial direction under Altman’s leadership has also attracted criticism.

Led by Altman, a “limited profit” company has been established on the side of Open AI’s original non-profit association, whose valuation, according to media reports, was already over 80 billion dollars at the beginning of the year. The company is in a solid partnership with the technology giant Microsoft.

Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI.

According to the latest media reports, Altman has told investors that Open AI is considering changing its corporate form to a for-profit benefit company. It would mean that the company’s board could prioritize the general good produced by the company along with or instead of profits.

At the same time, Open AI would no longer be under the board of the company’s original non-profit association. A change in the company structure would also open the possibility of a stock exchange listing.

Altman has also talked a lot about the computing power needed in the development of artificial intelligence.

Especially in his recent public appearances, he has made a habit of painting his visions of a future colored by artificial intelligence, where computing power is currency.

For example, Altman has hinted at the idea of ​​”basic computing power” (Universal Basic Compute), where each person would receive a certain amount of computing power, similar to a basic income. Everyone could use, sell or donate their share at their own discretion.

Dario and Daniela Amodei

Siblings Dario41, and Daniela, Amodei36, were among seven people who left Open AI in 2021 to found rival Anthropic.

Run by the Amodei siblings, Anthropic is in many ways like another branch of the same tree from which Open AI also grows. Its declared basic ethos is also to promote responsible and safe artificial intelligence development. And its corporate structure also enables putting the company’s mission before profits – at least for now.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

However, Anthropic’s point of view is slightly different. It does not see itself primarily as a company developing artificial intelligence, but as a company developing artificial intelligence security.

To do that, however, the company needs to build its own state-of-the-art AI model. To this conclusion are Time magazine at least Amodei’s siblings who came along.

It also brings to Anthropic a question that eventually changed the foundations of Open AI as well: where can you find enough money for top-level development of artificial intelligence, and what are the requirements for the company to receive that money?

Over the past year, Anthropic has reportedly raised at least seven billion dollars in funding, mostly from tech giants like Amazon and Google.

Another difference between Anthropic, led by the Amodei siblings, and Open AI, led by Altman, is the way they ensure that AI models ultimately work in line with humanity’s principles and goals.

Anthropic calls its method “constitutional artificial intelligence”, where the developer of the artificial intelligence model can himself choose and set what kind of values ​​the developed artificial intelligence model follows. Another way is to give the artificial intelligence feedback from people on individual solutions, based on which it learns what kind of answers are wanted and not wanted from it. For example, Open AI has used such a method.

In an interview with Time, Amodei says that he thinks the “constitutional” model helps to separate the questions of what the AI ​​model butter to do and what to do should make. According to him, in the feedback-based model, these questions are often mixed up.

“[Se on] led to fruitless discussions about how these systems work and how they should work,” Amodei said, according to Time.

Sir Demis Hassabis

Known as a significant artificial intelligence researcher Demis Hassabis, 47, is currently facing a big challenge. His task is reportedly to catch up with Open AI and Microsoft’s lead in the generative artificial intelligence market – and to bring artificial intelligence features widely into Google’s product arsenal.

The British Hassabis was already a great chess talent as a child and in his teenage years he developed the amusement park construction game Theme Park. Since then, Hassabis has, among other things, founded a video game company, studied information technology and earned a doctorate in neuroscience.

Hassabis is perhaps best known as one of the founders of artificial intelligence workshop Deepmind. Founded in 2010, Google bought the company in 2014, but it continued under Google as an independent entity. Over the last decade, Deepmind has played a significant role as Google took its position as a leading promoter of artificial intelligence research.

Deepmind’s work includes, among other things, the Alphafold program that predicts the structure of proteins, which is revolutionized research related to proteins.

Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google-owned Deepmind.

In April 2023, Deepmind merged with Google’s other major AI division, Google Brain. Hassabis became the director of the new joint unit.

In March of this year, Hassabis received the title of knight for his services in the field of artificial intelligence.

of the Financial Times in the interview at the end of March, Hassabis lamented that the influx of money into the industry with the artificial intelligence boom has in some cases led to hype similar to the crypto market, which obscures significant research being done in the field.

“In a certain way, artificial intelligence is not hyped enough, but in some ways it is hyped too much. We talk about all kinds of things that are just not real,” Hassabis told the FT.

Mustafa Suleyman

One of Deepmind’s three founding members is British Mustafa Suleyman39, but unlike Hassab, he is no longer employed by Google.

In 2019, Suleyman had to temporarily step aside from his position as the head of Deepmind’s health care research department due to his management style, which garnered complaints.

In 2022, Suleyman left Google and founded his own artificial intelligence company Inflection AI. In March of this year, Suleyman left Inflection and became the CEO of Microsoft’s new artificial intelligence unit.

The founder of Inflection AI, Mustafa Suleyman, is currently the CEO of Microsoft’s artificial intelligence unit.

Suleyman, like many other AI leaders, has warned about the dangers of the technology. In connection with the conference held in November 2023, Suleyman told reporters that he does not rule out the possibility that the development of artificial intelligence will have to take a break in the coming years.

“I think that at some point in the next five years we will have to think about that question very seriously,” Suleyman said at the time of the Guardian by.

However, he emphasized that artificial intelligence models at the current level are not yet a serious threat.

Technology leaders

Of course, the list of the most important artificial intelligence influencers cannot forget the CEOs of the world’s largest technology companies.

CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella56, has managed to bring Open AI firmly under the wing of his company and is clearly in the same camp as Sam Altman. In addition to Open AI, Microsoft relies on its strong position as a provider of the computing power required by artificial intelligence.

CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg, 40, has so far spoken in favor of open AI models. The company is for the time being has given its AI model and chatbot called Llama to the world for free. The company plans to eventually receive income from its artificial intelligence model through advertising.

CEO of Alphabet, or Google Sundar Pichai, 52, has also received criticism recently. For a long time, Google was the market leader in artificial intelligence development under the leadership of Deepmind, but now many see the company as lagging behind its fiercest competitors. At least when it came to announcing a broad language model aimed at consumers, it was late when Chat GPT’s popularity exploded at the end of 2022.

Tim Cook’s, 63, Apple’s strategy in the artificial intelligence race seems to be currently focused on consumer privacy and cooperation agreements with companies that are further along in the development of artificial intelligence models. In early June, the company announced the introduction of Chat GPT features to its devices, and according to Bloomberg, it plans to make similar agreements with other artificial intelligence developers as well.

The processor company Nvidia has been one of the biggest winners of the artificial intelligence boom. CEO known for his leather jacket Jensen Huang, 61, is piloting the company, which is selling shovels to the artificial intelligence gold rush, according to an old throw. Does the company keep up with the needs of artificial intelligence development? Will it even be able to accelerate development with new devices?