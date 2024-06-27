The bill on artificial intelligence “is now before Parliament and we hope there can be a shared and rapid discussion”. This was underlined by the Undersecretary for Publishing Alberto Barachini, speaking at a conference organized in the Vatican on the theme ‘The algorithm at the service of man. Communicating in the age of ‘artificial intelligence’. “The theme is to guarantee a frontier of freedom and not slavery to algorithms, but this freedom can only pass through some rules. The difference is building them together.” “Our relationship,” he said, “is watermarked and placed on a blockchain, ensuring its uniqueness and authenticity.”

The Undersecretary for Publishing then highlighted that various agencies, such as “Adnkronos, are working on the timestamping of content. These are strategies to reach an objective which can only be that of creating a harmonious process for the protection of our freedom of expression”.