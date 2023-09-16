One of the technological tools that has aroused the most general interest in recent months is artificial intelligence (AI), which has been used for the development of different services.

Taking into account the diversity of functions that artificial intelligence has to date, we will immediately show you What the iconic Disney princess Jasmine, who appears in Aladdin, would look like in real lifea film released in 1992.

It is in this way that, from the integration of the AI ChatGPT to Microsoft services, artificial intelligence has become immensely popular among the general technology public.

It is in this way that different technology companies, above all, have made use of artificial intelligence (AI) for the creation and development of other tools, such as different chatbots integrated into digital platforms.

In this sense, although ChatGPT is currently the most famous artificial intelligence, the truth is that multiple tools of this type have been developed in recent years, being one of the most notable. Midjourney.

Midjourney, unlike ChatGPT, is a technology platform for graphic art creation based on artificial intelligencewhich has been used for the production of different creations.

Now, because Princess Jasmine from Aladdin is one of the favorites of millions of people, Midjourney artificial intelligence has been used to generate an image that exposes what would it look like in real lifeand the result is the following:

Artificial Intelligence: what Jasmine from Aladdin would look like in real life according to AI/Photo: Midjourney

It should be noted that Disney Princess Jasmine from Aladdin is distinguished by her dark skin, long, straight black hair, brown eyes and curvy figure. Meanwhile, the best-known wardrobe of the daughter of the Sultan of Ágrabah, a fictional city inspired by the Middle East, consists of a turquoise blue outfit made up of a tight bra and puffy pants, as well as pointed shoes. In addition, she is wearing a diadem with a sapphire, some gold earrings and a necklace to match them.

In relation to her personality, the Aladdin co-star is distinguished by being strong and with a rebellious spirit.

