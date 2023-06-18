The institutions of the European Union They have been negotiating since this week the regulation of artificial intelligence after the European Parliament approved its position on the matter on Wednesday, the first step to reach a standard for the entire European Union.

(Also: The Stonehenge Feature, and the New Theory That’s So Much Talked About.)

Negotiations with the European Commission (executive arm of the bloc) and with the governments of the 27 member states began the same Wednesday night. Europe wants to go fast because it believes that its regulation can become the world standard because the weight of the European market forces companies to adapt. This added to the fact that the bill under negotiation creates obligations of transparency and control over these technologies.

The position approved by the MEPs is stricter than the one defended by the governments in December. The challenge now is to reach a common text that will serve as the first European standard on artificial intelligence.

(You can read: The huge rock avalanche that stopped just before hitting a town in Switzerland).

There are some clear differences, such as MEPs do not accept “intrusive and discriminatory uses of artificial intelligence” (remote biometric identification systems, categorization of people based on race, gender, ethnicity or others) or predictive police surveillance (assessing the risk of someone committing a crime through artificial intelligence applications).

The president of the European Parliament, the Maltese Roberta Metsola, said after the vote that “artificial intelligence is already a significant part of our lives and has raised a series of doubts in terms of ethics, scrutiny, innovation and the need to find the correct regulatory framework. And she added that “If there is something in which we cannot accept compromises, it is in the fact that every time technology advances, it has to go hand in hand with our fundamental rights and democratic values”.

(Keep reading: I work for Colombians in Germany: they are looking for nurses and this is what they will pay)

Photo: Stephanie Lecocq. EFE

Although the European Commission’s proposal has been two years old, for many months it dragged without progress, especially due to the political controversy that generated the ability of artificial intelligence to create texts or images as if they were real. However, in the last two months it has accelerated and on Wednesday the vote was of massive support: 499 MEPs voted in favour, 28 against and 93 abstained.

The European Commissioner for the Internal Market, the Frenchman Thierry Breton, considered that the vote shows that “trust and innovation” can be combined. The idea is that the negotiations with the governments are completed before the end of the year, within the semester of the Spanish presidency of the Council of the European Union.

However, and despite the fact that these deadlines are met, the rule will not be applied until at least the end of 2025.

(You can read: Russia announces that it will hold elections in September: what is it about and what does it imply?)

high risk issues



The agreement approved by the European Parliament includes almost all the lines that marked the original proposal of the European Commission, which already took into account the existing rules on the safety of products related to artificial intelligence and that will impose controls by companies .

If approved as it came out of the European Parliament, the rule will have a list of impositions on all artificial intelligence applications that are considered “high risk”: those used in sensitive matters such as infrastructures, education, human resources, maintenance of order, migration management, health and others.

Among these obligations, the MEPs wanted to make some very clear, such as that there must always be human control over the application of artificial intelligence, that it must have technical documentation and a risk management system.

(You may be interested: Why does Italy have a president and a prime minister? We will tell you)

For content generation applications such as ChatGPT, a specific obligation regime is prepared and they will be treated as “high-risk applications”. This norm will force the application to communicate to the user that it is interacting with a machine and not with a human or, for example, that the applications that generate images make it clear that they were created artificially and that they are not a real image. It will also happen with the texts generated by applications such as ChatGPT.

Warnings about the dangers of artificial intelligence, if it is used for spurious purposes, are repeated and many come from the people who are involved in its gestation. See also They rescue a woman who was buried alive in a cemetery in Brazil; What happened?

dispute over brakes



The position approved by the European Parliament also includes prohibitions on the use of these technologies, but they will be few and clearly defined.

If the proposal voted by the MEPs goes ahead, the use of artificial intelligence for surveillance and mass control will be prohibited in Europe, as is done in China. It will also be prohibited to use it to perform facial recognition of people at a distance and by order of the security forces..

However, that last proposal can generate a good dispute with governments because some want to leave the door open for its use on certain occasions, such as mass demonstrations or large public events.

(Also: Positive stories in the middle of a war? Column of Doctors Without Borders)

The Center for AI Safety published in March a column signed by 350 people related to artificial intelligence, including the top executives of applications such as ChatGPT, DeepMind or Anthropic, in which they ensure that “reducing the risk of extinction (of humanity ) by artificial intelligence must be a global priority on the same level as other risks such as pandemics or nuclear war.” Warnings about the dangers of artificial intelligence, if used for spurious purposes, are repeated and many come from the people who are involved in its gestation and subsequent growth.

(Also read: ChatGPT: Could artificial intelligence take away your job?)

The reduction of the risk of extinction (of humanity) by artificial intelligence must be a global priority on the same level as other risks such as pandemics or nuclear war.

Why is there a rush?

The European rush is also due to the race unleashed between great powers to regulate the sector.

The European Union is ahead, but the United Kingdom does not want to miss the boat and the United States and China are preparing their own regulations. Everyone sees a world of opportunities and many risks.

The United Kingdom believes that it has sufficient innovation capacity to compete with the European Union, but knows that it does not have its regulatory capacity, so it will look for another role. The British government will organize a world summit on security in artificial intelligence in October and proposes to host a world regulator that copies, for example, the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), but the European Union is ahead in the race for its regulation because it will be the first block to regulate and establish the standards.

(We recommend: European Union approves to regulate the use of artificial intelligence: what does it mean?)

In addition to the proposal approved by the European Parliament, the European Commission proposes to companies “a pact on artificial intelligence” and the European Commissioner for Competition, the Danish Margrethe Vestager, is preparing an international code of conduct on artificial intelligence that the EU will take to the G7 already powers like India.

While, Europeans and Americans use their Council of Commerce and Technologies, a transatlantic forum for political discussion, to bring their future regulations as close as possible. Although their positions on this matter are still far apart.

Europe knows that Washington prefers to hold companies accountable and that the texts that are coming out of the Biden administration are for now guides, not mandatory regulations. The White House trusts companies. Brussels no. That is why the European Commission prefers to legislate and knows that the size of its market (447 million people and several of the richest countries in the world) allows it to do so without running the risk of losing investment and companies, which in the long run will have to accommodate to what the block legislates if you don’t want to risk losing such a succulent market.

IDAFE MARTIN PEREZ

FOR THE TIME

BRUSSELS

On twitter: @IdafeMartin