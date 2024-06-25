The Pokémon Company has announced that it has disqualified some of the finalists of the new edition of the Pokémon TGC Illustration Contest because they used artificial intelligence for their creations.

“We are aware that some participants among the top 300 finalists of the Pokémon TGC Illustration Contest 2024 have violated the official rules of the competition. As a result, these participants have been disqualified,” read the official statement.

“Soon other artists will be selected participants in the competition who will become part of the 300 finalists. We are committed to maintaining the integrity of the Pokémon TGC Illustration Contest and appreciate the continued support of fans as we celebrate the artistic abilities of the talented Pokémon community.”