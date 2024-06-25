The Pokémon Company has announced that it has disqualified some of the finalists of the new edition of the Pokémon TGC Illustration Contest because they used artificial intelligence for their creations.
“We are aware that some participants among the top 300 finalists of the Pokémon TGC Illustration Contest 2024 have violated the official rules of the competition. As a result, these participants have been disqualified,” read the official statement.
“Soon other artists will be selected participants in the competition who will become part of the 300 finalists. We are committed to maintaining the integrity of the Pokémon TGC Illustration Contest and appreciate the continued support of fans as we celebrate the artistic abilities of the talented Pokémon community.”
An inevitable phenomenon?
In light of the fact that artificial intelligence manages to do better than humans in almost every field, phenomena like the one that has just occurred as part of the competition organized by The Pokémon Company unfortunately appear inevitable.
Furthermore, it is about very thorny situations: in addition to the possible difficulty in identifying with certainty a work created with artificial intelligence, it seems that many fans are complaining about the fact that among the non-disqualified finalists there are still people who used AI.
With a prize pool of $5,000it is clear and evident that winning the Pokémon TGC Illustration Contest is something that appeals to many, and so the contest promptly ended up the victim of very unclear operations, conducted by people who have few scruples about cheating.
