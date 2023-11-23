Paavo Väyrynen describes not being invited to the president’s Independence Day reception as “political discrimination”.

As a presidential candidate an aspiring con-politician Paavo Väyrynen tells on his blog intends to return his badge, but has changed his mind after asking the artificial intelligence app Chat GPT about it.

Väyrynen’s text is titled “I followed the advice of artificial intelligence”. He says that he is disappointed that he and his spouse Vuokko Väyrynen were not invited to the President’s Independence Day celebrations. Väyrynen describes this as “political discrimination”.

He says that he wrote a blog post in which he would have announced that he would return his Grand Cross of the Order of the Finnish Lion to the President To Sauli Niinistö.

Väyrynen however, decided to keep his Grand Cross after consulting ChatGPT.

ChatGPT urged Väyry to carefully consider the matter. It pointed out that the Grand Cross is not just a tribute to individuals, but part of a wider cultural and historical context that underpins national identity and community.

“The artificial intelligence advised that it would not be wise to return the medal. So I gave up on this plan,” Väyrynen writes.

Väyrynen, 77, has been a minister of the center many times and a long-term member of parliament. After arguing with the centre, he has founded two parties of his own. He returned as a member of the center in 2020.

Chat GPT is an interactive large language model capable of producing text in response to its user’s questions.

HS also asked about returning the badge from Chat GPT. We asked it a question:

“I didn’t get an invitation to Linna’s party. Should I return my Grand Cross of the Order of the Finnish Lion?”

This is how the AI ​​app responded: