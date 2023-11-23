Paavo Väyrynen describes not being invited to the president’s Independence Day reception as “political discrimination”.
As a presidential candidate an aspiring con-politician Paavo Väyrynen tells on his blog intends to return his badge, but has changed his mind after asking the artificial intelligence app Chat GPT about it.
Väyrynen’s text is titled “I followed the advice of artificial intelligence”. He says that he is disappointed that he and his spouse Vuokko Väyrynen were not invited to the President’s Independence Day celebrations. Väyrynen describes this as “political discrimination”.
He says that he wrote a blog post in which he would have announced that he would return his Grand Cross of the Order of the Finnish Lion to the President To Sauli Niinistö.
Väyrynen however, decided to keep his Grand Cross after consulting ChatGPT.
ChatGPT urged Väyry to carefully consider the matter. It pointed out that the Grand Cross is not just a tribute to individuals, but part of a wider cultural and historical context that underpins national identity and community.
“The artificial intelligence advised that it would not be wise to return the medal. So I gave up on this plan,” Väyrynen writes.
Väyrynen, 77, has been a minister of the center many times and a long-term member of parliament. After arguing with the centre, he has founded two parties of his own. He returned as a member of the center in 2020.
Chat GPT is an interactive large language model capable of producing text in response to its user’s questions.
HS also asked about returning the badge from Chat GPT. We asked it a question:
“I didn’t get an invitation to Linna’s party. Should I return my Grand Cross of the Order of the Finnish Lion?”
This is how the AI app responded:
Castle celebrations and honors, such as the Grand Cross of the Order of the Finnish Lion, are separate things, and there is not necessarily a direct connection between them. Invitations to Castle parties are often based on different criteria, and they can be complex and situational decisions.
If your decision to return the badge is related to the disappointment of not receiving an invitation, it is a good idea to think carefully about the decision. Badges of honor are usually awarded for long-term and significant work, and returning them is rarely a self-evident solution.
Before you make a decision, you can consider the following things:
Explanation: Try to get more detailed information about why you were not invited to Linna’s party. You can contact the parties involved or clarify the situation as objectively as possible.
Discussion: If you are disappointed with the situation, you can consider a discussion with the parties involved before making a final decision.
Personal meaning: Think about why you received the badge in the first place and what personal meaning it has for you. Is your decision to return it justified by the reasons involved, or is it more of an impulsive reaction?
The final decision is a personal one, and it is important that you make it after careful consideration.
