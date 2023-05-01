The Guardian: Artificial intelligence was able to detect cancer at an early stage

British scientists have used artificial intelligence to accurately diagnose cancer at an early stage. About it informs The Guardian.

According to a study published in the journal Lancet eBioMedicine, a new AI model is able to accurately determine whether an abnormal growth is cancerous. The technology has helped doctors quickly identify the disease and begin treatment.

During the experiment, doctors used the results of computed tomography of about 500 patients who were found to have neoplasms in the lungs. It turned out that the accuracy of diagnosing malignant tumors using the AUC method was 0.87: while indicator 1 is considered ideal, 0.5 indicates the presence of errors.

Artificial intelligence has also helped to identify patients at high risk of developing malignant tumors. In 18 cases out of 22, the AI ​​recommended earlier intervention – the neoplasms were subsequently confirmed as malignant.

“Through this work, we hope to push the boundaries to accelerate disease discovery through innovative technologies such as AI,” said study author Dr. Richard Li. According to the scientist, in order to use the new model at all levels of the healthcare system, additional tests are needed.

In early April, scientists from the University of Nottingham and Oxford spoke about the creation of an algorithm that can predict the risk of lung cancer for ten years in advance. In tests, the model correctly predicted 65 percent of cases before lung cancer was diagnosed in the first experiment, and 59 percent in the second.