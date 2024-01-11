Artificial Intelligence | Tove Jansson's name is on the list that worries artists: this is how the company that frantically protects Moomins comments

The list of the art used to train the Midjourney artificial intelligence application has been made public for a year, and the names of Tove and Lars Jansson are also on the list. Moomin Characters Oy is aware of the list, says the development director.

In the art world speaks of a list of more than 16,000 artists whose works the developers are believed to have used without permission to train the AI-based Midjourney image generator.

The list includes world-famous artists About Frida Kahlo to Andy Warhol. At least the siblings are from Finland Tove and Lars Jansson.

Among other things, they reported on the topic Artnews website and a US news channel NBC. According to them, the list has leaked to the public due to a lawsuit filed in the United States. A group of artists have raised civil action Against Midjourney and three other AI companies for copyright infringement.

The list of artists is evidence in the lawsuit.

At the turn of the year, the list spread in the message service X as a Google Sheets table, but soon the free viewing of the table was denied. However, the list can be browsed On the Wayback Machine websitea.

The Janssons Moomin Characters Oy, which oversees copyrights, is aware of the list, says the company's development director Thomas Zambra tells HS.

Moomin Characters Oy is known for its strict attitude towards the unauthorized use of the Moomin image.

“We don't see artificial intelligence as a categorically bad thing. Artificial intelligence can be used for both good and bad use cases,” commented Zambra via text message.

There is no absolute certainty about the authenticity of the artist list. However, if artists' works have been used as Midjourney's material, it may be a matter of copyright infringement.

“We are following the case and investigating possible ways to approach the subject from a legal perspective,” Zambra continues.

The lack of regulation of the activities of artificial intelligence companies has been a concern in the cultural sector for a long time, both in the case of artificial intelligence applications that generate images and text. Artists' works may become the basis of artificial intelligence works without any kind of credit or compensation.

One one of the artists who filed a civil suit is a photographer Jinna Zhangwhich tells about the lawsuit on his Instagram account:

“I have joined a civil suit against Stability AI, DeviantArt, Midjourney and Runway AI alongside other artists. –– Copyright and its protection have made my profession possible. But the commercialization of artificial intelligence models built on the unauthorized use of billions of images violates that protection. This should not be allowed,” he writes.

