JAVIER SANCHEZ PERONA Senior Scientist at the CSIC and Associate Professor at the Pablo de Olavide University, Institute of Fat (IG – CSIC) Monday, January 23, 2023, 08:22



In recent years, it has been amply demonstrated that the consumption of ultra-processed foods is related to the prevalence of various diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders, obesity, diabetes or metabolic syndrome. There is also pretty strong evidence linking these products to other chronic diseases such as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. But are all ultra-processed the same?

The main problem in answering this question is that there was no way to differentiate degrees of processing within this category. The classification system most accepted by the scientific community is the NOVA, which classifies all foods into four groups. The ultra-processed would be integrated into NOVA 4, and the rest are NOVA 1 (unprocessed or minimally processed), NOVA 2 (culinary ingredients) and NOVA 3 (processed).

Hummus is not the same as industrial pastries



However, NOVA 4 is very heterogeneous. In it we can find everything from humus to industrial bakery products. Since it is not possible to differentiate degrees of processing within this group, we cannot establish associations between the different ultra-processed patients and the prevalence of the aforementioned diseases.

This problem is the one that researchers from Boston and Budapest have solved using machine learning or “automatic learning”, a branch of artificial intelligence. The study is published as a preprint – that is, without review by other scientists yet – although the system it proposes is already being applied.

To categorize foods based on their degree of processing, the researchers used the FoodProX classifier with machine learning. To do this, the system takes as inputs the nutrients of the food declared on the labels. Thus, you can differentiate the degree of processing of a raw onion (with a NOVA 1 probability of 96.5%) and the product “onion rings” (NOVA 4 probability of 99.2%).

What goes from raw onion to onion rings



Based on these probabilities, the Food Processing Score (FPro) was established, where 0 corresponds to raw food and 1 to the most ultra-processed food possible. For example, FPro increases progressively from raw onion (0.0203 points), to boiled onion (0.3126), fried onion (0.7779) and onion rings (0.9955).

This allows revealing the degree of processing that characterizes the different food preparation techniques, assigning lower values ​​to foods made with fresh ingredients than to those that incorporate more processed ingredients. In addition, FPro also classifies complex recipes and mixed dishes.

According to the NOVA classification, ultra-processed products are characterized by the presence of certain additives that improve their sensory properties, such as flavor enhancers, aromas, colorings, emulsifiers, etc. While incorporating information about additives improved FoodProX’s performance in classifying foods, changes in the nutrient profile provided most of the predictive power.

In other words, the system did not need to include additives to determine if a food is ultra-processed: the nutrients were enough.

But it is also that artificial intelligence can be trained to include the place where the food was prepared in the assessment of its nutritional quality. That is, it is capable of distinguishing between homemade food, food prepared in cafeterias, canteens, restaurants, fast food, and products available in vending machines.

Proportion of ultra-processed foods in the individual diet



And, as if that were not enough, FoodProX can evaluate the contribution of ultra-processed foods to each individual’s diet. To do this, the researchers created the Individual Food Processing Score (iFPro), which also ranges from 0 to 1. Thus, they were able to obtain the data that Americans have an iFPro of 0.7872, confirming the high dependence on the intake of ultra-processed foods in this population.

Although, as I said above, the article has not yet been published in a journal after being evaluated by other scientists, FPro is already used on the TrueFood website. Created by the same research group, it shows the degree of processing of a large number of products using FPro as a percentile. For example, a natural yogurt would be in the 4th percentile of all yogurts. This means that if we have 100 different ones on a shelf, 96 of them will be more processed than that plain yogurt.

Since foods, whole meals and diets can be classified with FPro and iFPro, it is possible to use these indicators to look for associations with the prevalence of the most common metabolic diseases. The same thing that is done with the NOVA classification, but in a much more precise way.

There are many other possible applications. For example, FPro and iFPro would make it possible to establish cut-off points from which a food begins to be not recommended. Or train artificial intelligence with other variables, such as the publicity some foods receive or if the company that produces them is a multinational.

For dietitians-nutritionists it would be interesting to be able to assess the level of consumption of ultra-processed foods in their patients. And for the authorities, to know the level of consumption of these foods in a certain population group.

Surely you can think of many more applications of this system. From my point of view, it is a boost to the NOVA classification, but it goes much further.