Exploiting artificial intelligence to generate new Formula 1 tracks. It’s the idea put into practice by a group of YouTubers, who had fun creating a circuit inspired by Machine Learning software on the simulator. However playful, the experiment invites reflection on the possible use of such a tool to design the circuits of tomorrow. In a Formula 1 that is increasingly looking for maximum entertainment, it is not unrealistic to think that future world champions can challenge each other on tracks designed with very specific purposes by artificial intelligence.

The idea

It’s 2021 and Matt Amys uploads a video to his YouTube channel showing the creation of a new Formula 1 track using Runaway ML, a machine learning software for image generation. To provide the software with a sample of tracks on which to train, to find similarities and differences, Amys feeds the computer images of the maps of the 34 FIA Grade 1 circuits, as well as other IndyCar and MotoGP tracks, arriving at a total of 65 runs. The software at that point, starting from known photos of birds, begins to generate new stylized images that recall the racing circuits. The YouTuber and his audience choose the best proposal, which is taken up again by Graphic Designer Dimitrije two years later. He models the track and builds it on the Assetto Corsa simulator, baptizing it as Velocity Valley. At that point a third YouTuber, Cameron Das, virtually tries his hand at the wheel of a Formula 1 on the new circuit, with a simply enthusiastic reaction.

A suggestion for the real world

Artificial intelligence could also be exploited in the real world to offer new ideas to Formula 1 track designers, without necessarily proposing a finished circuit. FIA would also have infinite possibilities compared to the limited means available to Matt Amys in his experiment which, as a starting point, used two-dimensional images. Formula 1, on the other hand, could start from real maps, using files with the numbers of the tracks of the present and the past instead of images, training artificial intelligence to also appreciate the ups and downs in addition to the different types of curves. Depending on the sophistication of the software, it would be possible to impose security policies or even predict what would be the opportunities for overtaking.

However, artificial intelligence cannot yet replace human experience. In the YouTube experiment indeed human intervention it is necessary on several occasions. Among the images proposed by the software, Matt Amys must first discard those that cannot be assimilated to circuits, for example because the ring is not clean or appears split. The choice of the best track itself is another operation at the discretion of the YouTuber, who also then perfects the design of the circuit according to his preferences. Finally, the software proposes a flat map, which the Graphic Designer then interprets according to his taste by modeling the sloping curves and adding small depressions.

The creativity factor

A major limitation of artificial intelligence is that in order to accomplish a task it must first be trained with numerous examples of something similar already done by someone else. The result is that even when the software does something apparently creative, generating a new product, it is doing so by drawing inspiration from existing ones, not by copying them, but by reinterpreting them. If instead you take one of the most popular slopes of recent years, the new Zandvoort by Jarno Zaffelli, its success is due precisely to the break with traditional canons. Curves with variable radius and steep slopes were already present in motorsport, but in small numbers, especially in the latest generation of flat tracks. In all likelihood, the outnumbered would have drowned these features in the training sample for the software, had an artificial intelligence been asked to redraw the old Zandvoort.

Another example is the proposal put forward by the driver Lucas di Grassi, aware of what constitutes a challenge for those who drive a racing car. Di Grassi has repeatedly proposed tracks with variable radius curves, irregular profiles and different types of asphalt to diversify the level of grip and put the drivers to the test. A new and interesting proposal, which completely breaks the link with what has been done so far. Precisely for this reason, artificial intelligence could never have proposed such an idea. Furthermore, the success of the most popular circuits, such as Spa or Mugello, is also due to the perfect integration between track and landscape, another factor that the software should take into consideration. In conclusion, artificial intelligence would constitute a useful and inexhaustible source of ideas for generating new circuits inspired by existing ones, which can then be perfected by designers on the basis of their own experiences. Even for Formula 1 circuits artificial intelligence therefore appears as a support tool for the designer, but still not able to replace him, especially when the tracks of the future will be asked to follow radically new rules.