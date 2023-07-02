Actors specializing in dubbing voices in film and television, and audiobook readers around the world have begun to confront artificial intelligence that threatens their future careers, and they see it as a “huge beast” capable of creating digital voices that are identical to human voices.

Twenty unions and labor organizations from Europe, the United States and Latin America have established the United Voices Organization, which campaigns under the slogan “Don’t Steal Our Voices” to push for legislation that harmonizes artificial intelligence with human creativity.

The organization warns against the “random and unregulated” use of artificial intelligence, which could lead to the elimination of “the artistic heritage of creativity (…) that machines cannot produce.”

In recent years, the dubbing industry has not been too concerned by the spread of “Text To Speech” technology, a technology that makes it possible to convert written text into speech by a human voice with a robotic rendition, and is a method used in video services. Voice assistants like Siri and Alexa.

But the AI ​​has added “machine learning” that allows the software to compare an audio sample against millions of other samples.

AI-powered platforms such as revoicer.com offer a wide range of voice services for a monthly fee of $27, which is a fraction of what professionals charge in this field.

On its website, the platform says the service is “not intended to replace human voices,” but does offer a cost-effective alternative.

“This new technology is fueled by the voices we have provided over the years,” explains the president of the Mexican Association of Commercial Voice-overs.

“We are talking about the human right to use voice and interpretation without consent,” she added.

These tech companies continue to hire translators, but they know that their services contribute to feeding a huge audio archive.

These voice artists are calling for the adoption of laws to prevent the use of their voices without their consent, and the imposition of “human labor quotas,” as explained by the Colombian dubber Daniel Soler de la Prada, who represented the “United Voices Organization” at the United Nations and the World Intellectual Property Organization.

In Mexico, one of the most important countries in the field of dubbing in Latin America, a draft law was introduced aimed at regulating this technology.

In Argentina, there is a law that restricts dubbing to people who specialize in the field, which means excluding dubbers, according to Fernando Costa, who is fighting with the Dubbing Artists Union against the slogan of digital audio services companies, “Stop using dubbers, save money.”

– “Revolution”, but “not at any cost”

But artificial intelligence opens up endless possibilities. In the future, for example, the real voice of actor Will Smith could be dubbed into several languages, with a professional pronunciation similar to that of professional voice actors, according to Mexican narrator and dubber Mario Filho.

“We are fighting against a huge monster,” says Filho, who did the Spanish voice for a role presented by Will Smith, and has lent his voice to famous characters including “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Star Wars) and “Winnie the Pooh.”

He points to the possibility of concluding agreements that preserve the gains aspired by the public and preserve jobs, “provided that we receive fair salaries,” stressing the “lack of protection” in this independent profession.

Maclovia Gonzalez, a Mexican dubber who collaborates with prominent brands, is currently in negotiations with an artificial intelligence company, which she declined to be named.

Before committing, Gonzalez says she asks a lot of questions, but only gets partial answers with promises of returns. Since the two sides first contacted five months ago, other voice actors have been hired. “I want to be part of this revolution, but not at any price,” Gonzalez asserts.

The same warning was issued by dubbing company Art Dubbing, following requests for quotes from customers wanting AI voices.

The company’s director, Mexican Anwar Lopez de la Peña, refuses to sacrifice human talent, but realizes that he now faces a dilemma “either adapt or perish”.

And Mario Filho stopped giving his voice to many clients, refusing to “give it all up”. “It’s time to support my colleagues,” he says, expressing his conviction that artificial intelligence “cannot” replace humans because it is simply “soulless”.