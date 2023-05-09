At a cotton mill in California’s San Joaquin Valley, a machine helps apply a spray containing billions of DNA molecules to freshly washed Pima cotton.

That DNA nestles between the fibers as they are transported to factories in India. There, the cotton will be spun into sheets, before landing on the shelves of Costco stores in the United States. At any time, Costco can check for the presence of DNA to make sure your US-grown cotton hasn’t been replaced by cheaper materials. —such as cotton from China’s Xinjiang region, which is banned in the US due to its links to forced labor.

Amid growing concerns about opacity and abuse in global supply chains, companies and governments are increasingly turning to DNA tracing, artificial intelligence and blockchain to track raw materials from source to store.

Companies in the US are now subject to rules that require them to prove their products are made without forced labor, or risk being seized at the border. Customers also demand proof that high-end products like conflict-free diamonds and organic cotton are genuine and produced in an ethically and environmentally sustainable manner.

That imposes a new reality on companies that have long relied on a tangle of global factories as sources for their products. Now, companies need to be able to explain where their products really come from.

The task is complicated, because the international supply chains that companies have built in the last decades have become complex. Since 2000, the value of intermediate goods used to make products that are traded internationally has tripled, driven in part by China’s factory boom.

A large multinational company may purchase parts, materials, or services from thousands of suppliers around the world. Each of those suppliers may, in turn, depend on hundreds of other companies for the parts used to make their product—and so on, down many levels of the supply chain.

Some technology companies — like Applied DNA Sciences, which sprays DNA with cotton — are using scientific processes to label or test a physical attribute of the good itself, to find out where it has traveled on its way from factories to consumer. The company has used its synthetic DNA microscopic tags to track chips produced for the US Department of Defense and trace cannabis supply chains to ensure product purity.

Applied DNA can also find out where cotton comes from by sequencing the DNA of the cotton itself or by analyzing its isotopes—variations in the carbon, oxygen, and hydrogen atoms in the cotton. Differences in rainfall, latitude, temperature, and soil conditions mean that these atoms vary slightly around the world, allowing researchers to determine where cotton comes from.

Other companies are using blockchain technology to create a digital token for every product a factory produces. As that product moves through the supply chain, its digital twin is encoded with information about how it was transported and processed, providing a transparent record for businesses and consumers.

And still other companies are using databases or artificial intelligence to scour vast networks of suppliers for distant links to banned entities, or to detect unusual business patterns that indicate fraud — investigations that could take years without computing power.

Executives at these tech companies say they envision a future, perhaps within the next decade, in which most supply chains are fully traceable.

“It is eminently feasiblesaid Leonardo Bonanni, chief executive of Sourcemap, which helps companies map out their supply chains. “If you want to access the US market for your products, that’s a small price to pay.”.

Others express skepticism regarding the cost. While Applied DNA’s technology, for example, adds only 5 to 7 cents to the price of a finished garment, that can be significant for retailers competing on thin margins.

