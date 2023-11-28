Artificial Intelligence | There is now a phenomenon spreading on the Internet that is comparable to revenge porn – Have fake nude pictures landed in Finland as well?

Artificial intelligence can be used to create unmistakably believable nude photos. According to a social expert, the dangerous phenomenon has also spread to Finland, but the police do not yet recognize the phenomenon.

Often artificial intelligence is a time-saving helper or harmless fun.

On the other hand, it can act as an engine for a sexual crime – and thus cause suffering to the victims.

There was news in Spain in September about fake nude photos of teenage girls. The suspects had used an application whose slogan is “Undress anybody, undress girls for free” or in Finnish “Undress anyone, undress girls for free”.

Similar cases have also come to light in Finland, says Someturva’s CEO Suvi Uski.

Someturva is an expert company specializing in the prevention and handling of harassment and bullying situations, which offers services to the municipality’s learning communities and private work communities. According to Uski, the cases have been handled in the company’s “cyber harassment first aid unit”.

The phenomenon has not yet been recognized by the police, according to the communications of the Helsinki police.

“People have an unfortunately high threshold for reporting such things to the police,” says Uski.

In deep forgery (deepfake) is about being able to create a believable nude image from any facial image in the blink of an eye.

You don’t have to pass on your photos to fakers, it’s enough to have updated your Facebook profile picture, for example.

Fake sexual material is a more common problem in the world than you might think at first.

For example based on a European report published in 2019 up to 96 percent of deepfake videos online were non-consensual porn, created or distributed without the consent of the person appearing. Some perhaps as revenge for the end of the relationship, Someturva’s website discusses.

This year entered into force according to the law Unauthorized dissemination of a sexual image is a crime punishable by fines or imprisonment.

If a picture or video created by artificial intelligence is made of a child under the age of 18, it may be a case of distributing an image that sexually portrays a child. In this case, just creating and possessing the image can be crimes.

Uski emphasizes that the unauthorized distribution of a photo can be psychologically just as violent and traumatic for the victim as a physical sexual crime.

“The element of humiliation is strongly present, which is one of the worst things for the human psyche. It is important for us to be valued members of our community.”

The act causes fear, anxiety and shame, and not least because the image doesn’t necessarily disappear but lives on online and burdens the victim, perhaps for the rest of his life, says Uski.

Although the phenomenon of image forgeries is not new, in the age of artificial intelligence the importance of media literacy is emphasized, says the crime commissioner Jutta Antikainen from the Helsinki police.

“Everyone is responsible for each click. This should be remembered if there is a need to share material with a sense of terror. Then you are equally complicit in the victim’s suffering,” he states.

Ancient and according to Uski, the phenomenon cannot be prevented very effectively in advance.

“This can happen to anyone, and practically anyone can fake pictures,” Uski sums up.

Especially with children and young people, the motive behind the act is sometimes just a desire to experiment. It is good for parents to warn their children that materials made without the permission of others are very questionable and listed under the Finnish Criminal Code, the interviewees say.

“Even an experiment intended to pass can fulfill the hallmarks of a crime,” Antikainen emphasizes.

Sometimes, however, the background is a desire to smear the victim, or even organized crime.

With a nude photo, they might be blackmailed into paying a ransom, Uski describes.

I believed and Antikainen’s message to victims of deep counterfeiting or any kind of extortion is clear: the extortionist should not be paid. A criminal can never be trusted to keep his word.

In addition, it is good to capture the evidence with photo or video captures and write down how the situation has affected you.

There is also a reason to report a profile that spreads images or blackmails with them. If the images have not been shared yet, it is a good idea to contact the platform and demand the removal of the images.

You must also contact the police.