'Generative AIafter having solicited 'science fiction' horizons last year, 2024 could represent the 'redde rationem', “because if last year for the chatbots it was the year of the test, now it will have to be introduced into the operations of companies and demonstrate what and how much it can do”. Daniele Panfilo, scientist, PhD in AI and entrepreneur, opens a window on the next developments of AI with Adnkronos Co-founder and CEO of Aindothe startup born from SISSA of Trieste which has patented a synthetic data generation technology, Panfilo explains that in the year that has just begun “we will see the first specialized applications of Generative Artificial Intelligence applied to the corporate context, because AI is now definitively entering businesses.” “Whatever industry you take into consideration – he explains – the AI ​​applications that companies are looking for are increasingly specialized and aimed at the organization of the business. AI has now entered the insurance sector, the medical sector and 2024 is the year in which generative AI will see more and more specializations for specific tasks”.

Having recently returned from News Orleans' NeurIPS – the maxi convention on machine learning and computational neuroscience – Daniele Panfilo underlines that what he saw “in the industry, in the last six months of 2023, were all requests to use AI generative to respond to specific problems, business problems such as analyzing and managing documents or creating reports”. But not only. “Another trend for 2024 is multimodal data generation, that is, putting together, for example, text and images, or text, images and videos: in short, combining multiple modalities together.”

With ChatGPT, companies have been alerted and now, observes Panfilo, “they are wondering what they can do with these revolutionary technologies. So in our opinion, 2024 will be the year in which we will see the applications of all generative AI, applications ranging from the banking sector , to insurance, to healthcare, to pharmaceuticals”. And the scientist manager indicates that “even for synthetic data this will be a strategic year given that, as we like to say, 'No Data No Party'”.

Located in the Science Park Area of ​​Padriciano, on the Trieste karst, his startup Aindo has patented a technology for generating synthetic data, “a technology – says the CEO – solid and with enormous potential impact in a rapidly growing market”. A technology that could reserve surprises at the next Ces in Las Vegas (9-12 January). Panfilo recalls that “synthetic data allows the potential of Artificial Intelligence to be applied in areas with a high social impact. I am thinking, for example, of healthcare where they are applied for the training of models necessary to develop prognostic and predictive tools, improving diagnosis and the treatment of many pathologies, as well as, among other things, also finding application in pharmaceutical research”. Finally, Panfilo indicates that the entire Artificial Intelligence sector in 2024 will then have to 'deal with' the Eu AI Act, the new European regulation on Artificial Intelligence and the impact of new technologies. “In line with the European AI Act, the use of synthetic data in the healthcare field will make it possible to protect a patient's privacy by allowing the exchange of synthetic healthcare data: and all this opens new horizons for scientific research” assures the CEO of Aindo. (by Andreana d'Aquino)