Artificial Intelligence | The race is accelerating: you can now chat with Microsoft’s Bing search engine

Microsoft is bringing Chat GPT to the fledgling Bing search engine just a day after Google unveiled its own conversational AI, Bard.

A technology company Microsoft told about the expected reforms on Tuesdaywhich it does to the almost completely forgotten Bing search engine.

A feature similar to the Chat GPT chatbot is coming to the service, which will initially be available for a limited trial for users of the search engine with the Edge browser. Bing’s there was already information about the reforms at the turn of the year.

Microsoft held a press conference on Tuesday, where the CEO of the Open AI company also appeared Sam Altman. He said that Microsoft will use Open AI’s GPT technology in some of the announced new features.

Initially, Bing’s conversational feature can be tried in a limited way on the computer’s desktop view. The mobile version of Bing is coming later.

The new user interface of the search engine is not yet visible to everyone, but the chat feature is promised to become more widely available in the coming weeks.

In the future, you can talk to Bing and ask it detailed questions along with the search results. American channel CNBC reportsthat you can, for example, ask Bing to make a travel plan and then estimate the costs of that trip.

“The new era of web search is upon us, the race starts today,” said Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella at a press conference according to news agency AFP.

Microsoft’s Bing has been far behind the number one search engine, i.e. Google, for a long time.

Google announced it on Monday, its own talking artificial intelligence named Bard. The service seems very similar to the Chat GPT developed by Open AI, which has already managed to drive people around the world wild.

Google’s Bard is also a language model-based service that produces new text and, for example, answers questions.

Google also said that it is adding new artificial intelligence features to its search engine, which, according to the company, can, for example, “help combine the answer to a complex question that does not have an easy answer.”