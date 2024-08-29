Artificial Intelligence | The payment service company Klarna plans to lay off almost half, citing artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence|The payment service company Klarna plans to use artificial intelligence more and more in order to improve profitability and reduce personnel at the same time.

Payment service company In the future, Klarna plans to use artificial intelligence more and more in order to improve profitability and reduce personnel at the same time. The aim is to fire almost half of the employees.

The economic newspaper tells about the company’s plans Financial Times.

The company managing director by Sebastian Siemiatkowski According to

“Not only can we do more with less, but we can do much more with less,” Siemiatkowski said at the beginning of the week.

The CEO did not want to name a more precise back limit for deductions.

Swedish Klarna has grown strongly in recent years and has been considered one of Europe’s most valuable growth companies. Klarna competes with, for example, Paypal and traditional credit card companies.

The company’s headcount has already dropped to 3,800 employees within a year from the previous 5,000.

The company is also thought to be planning an IPO.

“We haven’t made any decisions. Everything in time,” Siemiatkowski commented on the IPO speeches.