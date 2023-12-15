Artificial Intelligence | The owner of Finland's most famous voice decided to act before artificial intelligence takes his job

Artificial intelligence is currently developing so fast that duplicating sound has become easy and fast. At the same time, recognizing and distinguishing the voice produced by artificial intelligence from the real one is gradually becoming more and more difficult.

Actors' voices have also been stolen around the world. For example, a British actor Stephen Fry sound was stolen this fall and was used as a voiceover without the actor's permission.

For example, VR trains known as a long-time announcer Reidar Wasenius has not been left waiting for someone to steal his voice, on the contrary. He himself has put his low voice, which is one of the most famous in Finland, to use by artificial intelligence and is currently planning a kind of artificial intelligence bank from which the voices of other voice workers could be legally downloaded for various purposes.

“This whole thing started out of my own need. I'm studying artificial intelligence in Otaniemi and I'm painfully aware of how efficient and skillful artificial intelligence applications are,” says Wasenius.

He decided to draw his own conclusions and do something about it himself before artificial intelligence takes his jobs away.

“I don't dare wait any longer.”

About the Wasenius project previously reported by Hufvudstadsbladet.

Listen to the familiar voice of Wasenius from the videos on his Tiktok account.

In this video he tellshow “the number you selected cannot be contacted right now”. An excerpt is heard in the second video About a VR-style announcement.

Wasenius is a voice actor and speaker, known as a trainer in the fields of working life skills and digital communication. He has also worked as a teacher and producer and journalist at Yle, among others.

Especially production companies and advertising agencies have been interested in Wasenius' plans related to artificial intelligence.

“They have emphasized that the service would give them an even easier, more flexible, faster and possibly slightly more affordable way to get quality audio for video and maybe some phone services.”

According to Wasenius, through the audio service that utilizes artificial intelligence, the work of a voice artist can be used even faster, and no time is spent on, for example, recording and editing. Downloading an audio file takes only minutes instead of hours and days.

“It's almost modern that we want to act like this. As long as the file is of sufficient quality and the price is right. “

According to Wasenius, his idea is nothing new. For example, there are hundreds of AI services and their reviews on the internet.

“I know that there are others in Finland who are thinking and considering this, and that's why many of them have contacted me and asked if we should do it together or separately.”

“ “Artists are strongly divided into two camps.”

As possible in addition to partners, Wasenius has also received a dozen interested contacts from other voice actors, such as actors. According to Wasenius, some of them are well-known people whose voices can be heard in many different places.

“We live in such a situation that artists are strongly divided into two camps. Clearly, even at the moment, they have reason to fear above all how their rights will be respected.”

Isn't Wasenius himself scared?

“Definitely scary. The cold fact is that once that sound is digitized and made, we never know what some customers will come up with to do with it. All new technologies are like that. I know that myself with more than 40 years of information technology and IT experience,” says Wasenius.

“In that sense, this is Pandora's box.”

Wasenius according to the service, the risks are big, but someone has to dare to do it in a way that combines the efficiency of the production companies with the artists' rights and fair treatment.

According to Wasenius, artists' concerns are related to the facelessness of AI technology, among other things. It's hard to imagine what all you can do with it.

“Many fear that the voice will just be used and made to say anything, which can be embarrassing.”

Some are very interested in the matter, but the attitude is still suspicious.

“On the other hand, they understand its possibilities and that everything can be done in a controlled manner. But they still wonder if things will really stay under control.”

Artificial intelligence there has also been a lot of discussion about exploitation in the book industry, especially on the audio book side, where it is believed that artificial intelligence will replace real people before long. It is already happening to some extent.

When the parliament approved this week the amendment to the law on library lending reimbursements, as a result of which audiobook readers will also receive copyright compensation in the future, some authors said that they intend to read their audiobooks themselves in the future. Perhaps they will soon vote for artificial intelligence to handle the demanding reading task for them?

Wasenius says that his service might someday be able to handle audiobooks as well, but not quite yet.

“Audiobooks are of course a viable option, a possibility at some point in time. Maybe this is also the aspect of how well it works with all the emotions and excitement. Varies a lot from case to case, but potentially yes.”

Wasenius says that he spent a lot of time thinking about how to prevent misuse of the service. For example, a technologically created watermark is embedded in the downloadable files, which cannot be heard by the human ear. The high-quality audio file is also not allowed to be downloaded before payment.

“The buyer is obliged to use, store and distribute the file in such a way that no copies are made of it.”

Wasenius estimates that the first version of the service will be launched in March. Plans, schedule and resources are greatly influenced by how many partners are involved.

“However, this requires its own negotiations with others than if I were to do it only with myself. It's not an easy thing to make a good, high-quality sound. It requires time and technical production and making. “