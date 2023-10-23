There are already four dates of the South American qualifying round 2026 World Cup and a few days after the fifth and sixth days, the selected ones continue to be the center of the information.

Each team fights for the same objective, and identifies itself with the colors of a flag that end up being imposed in the design of a starting shirt created by recognized sports brands.

Another ladder

Regarding the clothing that we observed on the South American teams in the Qualifiers heading to Mexico/United States/Canada, We will tell you what the I answeredArtificial intelligence (AI) with respect to the garments used by national teams affiliated with the CONMEBOLand therefore which is the most beautiful in the world.

On an aesthetic level, football kits are an important aspect for the passionate fan who eagerly awaits the start of a new season in order to see the launch of updated designs, and on this occasion the AI ​​revealed, according to its analysis technological, the name of the South American team that wears the most beautiful shirt in the world in a list that also includes international clubs.

TyC Sports, a renowned Argentine sports media, decided to use OpenAI’s ChatGPT to find out which are the Top 5 teams with attractive clothing, also known as t-shirts, with the final verdict being pleasant news for lovers of ‘jogo bonito’ and fans. of the five-time world champion who is currently not having a good time in the Qualifiers.

The prettiest ones

According to AI, the first place in the ranking of the most beautiful t-shirts in the world is occupied by Brazil, team associated with CONMEBOL that has worn Nike brand clothing for more than 20 years, and that leads the list above historical European first division teams and its historical archrival.

Brazilian celebration against Peru.

The preparation of the Top Five by the chatbot application developed by OpenAI, placed the ‘Scratch’ dressed by Nike since 1996, in first place, and also added another important national team that at that time is considered the best in the world product of its recent consecration in Qatar 2022.

With Lionel Messi As a captain, a reference and historical footballer, top scorer, among other statistics that exalt him, Argentina won the Middle East, and although he does not occupy position one on this list as when he won the World Cup, he is also included to close with a flourish the choice determined thanks to the work of the combination of algorithms designed to offer the same capabilities of a human being.

