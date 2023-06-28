Artificial Intelligence, protagonist of the next life to come

Artificial Intelligence is, and will be, one of the protagonists of the life of humanity. When we talk to Google’s virtual assistant, Siri or Alexia, we are often enchanted by all they can give us. And day after day this subject learns more and more, probably replacing many activities (read professions) now active with man.

Rightly or wrongly, the fact is that by now the subject has entered daily life and Big Tech such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon invest excessively in it by creating new search engines of “monster” dimensions with advanced digital tools. Many wonder about the dangers of the growth of the superintelligent system but few do not feel another big problem, that is, that of the environmental impact of the gigantic system. An important aspect is the disproportionate consumption of water resources needed to make the “mechanism” work. Just a data to better understand the problem. ChatGPT for a short conversation of 50 questions needs half a liter of water. Just look at how many users in the world interact with Google every second, for example, and you understand the risks we face.

Artificial Intelligence and the massive consumption of water, the next “blue oil”

In the near future, water will be the “blue oil” which will have to support something like 10 billion people. Many wars will be waged for the control of water reserves. Already today, at least 3 billion people suffer from water shortages. GPT-3 and GPT-4, staples of chat rooms, have long been targeted alongside cryptocurrencies for carbon emissions. However, few talk about their water consumption. Just for training large American data centers consumed something like 700,000 liters of fresh water. If we add to the water consumption for the daily management, production and transport of AI servers, the number could multiply by 10. Faced with this “status quo”, how to react? Technology will no longer have to be only innovative but also sustainable. Because it makes no sense to develop AI if it eats not only, probably, part of our jobs, but disproportionately consumes some of the vital resources for human life.

Artificial Intelligence, Governments and technology giants forced to be sustainable

It is essential that Governments and the big names in technology share and include the concept of sustainability in the various development protocols. Water is becoming an increasingly precious commodity also due to climate change. Consequently it is possible to imagine wars of all kinds to control them. Sustainability should therefore come first, for example, when deciding where to locate new large data centers. Putting them where the water is a huge mistake even though they have good water recycling systems (and we’re only talking about fresh water). In short, in this endless and increasingly heated race it would be useful to understand that we must certainly discover the new but avoid doing so by destroying our vital resources. So the words that must become fashionable are sustainability, balanced distribution of resources, responsibility not only towards the shareholders of companies, but above all towards people in general. Reducing consumption could become the winning “leitmotif” of this battle which, on the contrary, sees a continuous increase in the diktats of the consumerist system. Who will win the war? At stake is the planet.

