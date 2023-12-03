Media outlets, including the British newspapers The Guardian, the French Liberation, and the Israeli magazine 972+, highlighted Tel Aviv’s use of modern technology in the war, which is approaching the completion of its second month.

According to security officials, Israel fought its first war in the field of artificial intelligence using machine learning and advanced computing during its battles with the Palestinians in May 2021, and then expanded in the current war, as reported in “972+” magazine.

Gospiel system

A report by The Guardian newspaper, on Friday, stated that the Israeli army uses an artificial intelligence program called “Gospiel”, linked to a secret military intelligence unit, which is fed with data and then chooses the targets to be bombed during the war on Gaza, which provided an unprecedented opportunity to use these tools in Wide theater of operations.

The Israeli army previously commented on this matter, saying that members of that unit are carrying out “precise attacks on infrastructure linked to Hamas, and significant damage is being caused to the enemy, with losses on the part of civilians.”

According to medical sources affiliated with the ruling Hamas movement in Gaza, the number of Palestinian deaths has risen to 15,523 people and more than 41,316 injured since the start of the war last October 7.

“Mass assassination factory”

An investigation conducted by “+972 Magazine”, published on Friday, provided an explanation for the thousands of Palestinian civilian deaths and injuries during the war, which is that the widespread use of the “Gospiel” system.

The Israeli magazine quoted a former intelligence officer as saying that he essentially facilitates the establishment of a “mass assassination factory.”

According to its sources, the increasing use of artificial intelligence-based systems has enabled the Israeli army to carry out raids on homes where members of Hamas live, and can kill entire families. However, Palestinian testimonies indicate that it also attacked homes in which there were no armed groups. .

Deadly algorithms

In turn, the French newspaper “Liberation” said on Saturday that the Israeli army is using artificial intelligence techniques to wage a comprehensive war in the Gaza Strip, through which it can estimate the number of civilian casualties in the bombing.

She explained that the algorithms developed by Israel or private companies are one of the most destructive and deadly bombing methods in the 21st century.

The French newspaper quoted the Israeli newspaper “Jerusalem Post” that the Israeli army claimed to lead what it called the first “artificial intelligence war”, using 3 algorithms, which are “Chemist”, “Gospiel”, and “Depth of Wisdom”, and mentioned another military system it uses that launches… It says “Fire Factory”.

The Israeli military uses these algorithms to analyze a large number of intelligence data and quickly estimate the effects of potential strategic options.

What are Gospiel’s abilities?

In more detail, technology expert Mohammed Al-Harithi explains to Sky News Arabia the capabilities of the Gospiel system:

It is part of an integrated system in which the Israeli army uses artificial intelligence for monitoring, reconnaissance, tracking, and location identification tasks, such as monitoring tunnels and analyzing real-time data, as Eagle Eye and others used to do.



Gospiel is part of Israel’s integrated aerial reconnaissance system, and relies on drones ( UAV ) to carry out intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions in the sky.



Gospiel aircraft are capable of flying for long periods, high altitudes, and medium speeds, and they operate without a pilot; Where pilots on the ground control the movement of the plane.

