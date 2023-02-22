Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Artificial Intelligence | The flood of short stories edited with the help of artificial intelligence clogged the systems of the traditional sci-fi magazine

February 22, 2023
in World Europe
Artificial Intelligence | The flood of short stories edited with the help of artificial intelligence clogged the systems of the traditional sci-fi magazine

Clarkesworld had to stop accepting submissions when the avalanche did not stop.

American specialized in science fiction and fantasy literature Clarkesworld-lehti announces that it has stopped accepting short story offers after the magazine’s systems were clogged with hundreds of story offers generated with the help of artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence tools, such as Chat GPT, created by the company Open AI and integrated into Microsoft’s systems, are able to produce natural-looking text in many styles. They have raised concerns that the tool is being used for plagiarism and cheating in exams.

Editor-in-Chief of Clarkesworld Neil Clarke tweeted, that the tidal wave of machine-produced short stories has been huge in February. Clarke said that he blocked more than 500 authors who pushed short stories made with artificial intelligence to be published in the magazine.

“Our guidelines already state that we do not want works written or assisted by artificial intelligence. But they don’t care. A tick in the box on the offer form will not deport them. They just lie,” Clarke tweeted.

According to Clarke, behind the problem are influencers who advertise the use of artificial intelligence on social media as a clever way to acquire additional earnings. Clarkesworld has not yet come up with a solution to the problem, he admitted.


