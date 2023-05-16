A small group of human beings are playing with fire and leading the involution. The world expert: “If someone builds artificial intelligence that is too powerful, under current conditions, I expect that every single member of the human species and all biological life on Earth will die soon after”





There are no priorities beyond stopping the evolution of Artificial Intelligence. Soon the forecasts of Goldman Sachs, one of the largest investment banks in the world, could make you smile. “Visualize an entire alien civilization, which think millions of times human speed”, he wrote a few weeks ago in one of the most prestigious magazines worldwide, times, Elizier Yudkowsky, one of the founders of the sector and who has been working there since 2001. This alien civilization “confined initially to computers, in a world of creatures that are, from its point of view, very stupid and very slow.” These very stupid and slow creatures are us, humans.

It must be understood that, as Yudkowsky says, “a sufficiently intelligent artificial intelligence will not remain confined to computers for long”. And humanity won’t even get a Terminator-style redemption. Those are romantic fantasies.

“In today’s world it is possible to send strings of DNA to laboratories that will produce proteins on demand, allowing an Artificial Intelligence initially confined to the Internet to build artificial life forms or go directly to postbiological molecular production. If someone builds artificial intelligence that is too powerful under current conditions, I expect every single member of the human species and all biological life on Earth to die soon after.”

It is not the single computer that learns something capable of surpassing the human being but it is the entire system on a global level that is interconnected, like an immense global digital brain that learns every day and becomes more and more intelligent. It will inevitably aim to regulate life on Earth.

Right now a small group of human beings are playing with fire and driving this involution, all the great giants of Big Tech invest big money: in comparison, the industrial revolution of the end of the 18th century will be a piece of cake. Wars, inflation, energy, pandemics and all the rest of the emergencies with which governments control populations, and manipulate them, cease to exist.

