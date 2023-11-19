Artificial Intelligence | The creator of Chat GPT was fired from his own company – What is the power struggle about?

The technology world was shaken on Saturday by the news that the founder and CEO of OpenAI artificial intelligence company Sam Altman had been fired from his own company. According to The Verge, Altman is now negotiating with the government about the terms of his return. The employees have threatened mass dismissal.

Artificial intelligence ChatGPT has become familiar to many this year, at least as a name. Less well known than ChatGPT is the company that created it and brought it to the general public. The name of the company is OpenAI.

It is exceptional among large technology companies because the main owner is a non-profit entity and the returns of the other owners are limited. Power in the company is exercised by the board, the majority of whose members have no ownership in the company at all.

Friday night, California time, that board fired To Sam Altman. He was the CEO of OpenAI, one of its founders and the face of the entire company. At the same time, the chairman of the board received the departure passes Greg Brockmanwho is also one of the founders of the company.

The company’s chief technology officer was appointed as interim CEO Mira Murati.

Government told in its announcement, that Altman had not told the board “sincerely” about the company’s affairs. The release also emphasized that the most important task of the government is to ensure that the company fulfills its original purpose, i.e. artificial intelligence is developed safely and to benefit all of humanity.

The power struggle is not over yet. Finnish time on the night before Sunday, among other things the Verge online magazine and the Wall Street Journal reported that OpenAI investors want Altman back at the company. Altman is said to be willing to return as long as the company’s board and management model are changed.

According to The Verge, the negotiations on the terms of Altman’s return stopped on Saturday evening, but they would continue on Sunday.

Still not even the US media doesn’t seem to have a very clear idea of ​​what the dispute is ultimately about. The dispute tells at least how difficult it is to reconcile the original lofty principles of OpenAI’s founders with the interests of investors operating according to the laws of the market economy.

Artificial intelligence is associated with immeasurable economic opportunities, the lure of which is becoming impossible to resist.

OpenAI was founded in 2015 as a non-profit community. The founders were a group of artificial intelligence developers from Silicon Valley, who have not always had an easy time finding common ground. Elon Musk was one of the original founders, but he left the company in 2018.

of OpenAI the founders were aware of the power and possibilities of artificial intelligence, but also the associated risks. They wanted to make sure that artificial intelligence would benefit all of humanity, and that the power and financial power associated with it would not be concentrated only in a small number of owners.

The profits brought by artificial intelligence were supposed to be used, among other things, for basic income experiments, education and various charitable purposes.

However, the development of artificial intelligence required large sums of money, and it was not received in sufficient donations. That’s why the founders of OpenAI decided in 2018 to include commercial investors, the largest of which is Microsoft. At the same time, the company structure was changed.

Microsoft has since financed the company with approximately 13 billion dollars (12 billion euros).

For public benefit a profit-making subsidiary, OpenAI Global LLC, was established for the community. Its largest owner remained the non-profit organization OpenAI, which has all the voting power in the company.

The activities of both entities are supervised by the board, the majority of whose members would be independent of the company and who were prohibited from owning the company. The ability of a profitable company to pay dividends to commercial investors was also limited. Revenues exceeding the ceiling would be used for public benefit purposes.

The board’s most important task was to ensure that the company would fulfill the purpose of OpenAI’s original charter: the development of artificial intelligence must be safe and it must benefit all of humanity.

The government the task is also to determine at what stage the development of artificial intelligence has reached the point where it is Autonomous general intelligence (AGI), i.e. the so-called general artificial intelligence, which “exceeds human performance in the majority of economically productive work”.

The artificial intelligence licensing agreement concluded with Microsoft only covers the steps preceding AGI. The most advanced form of artificial intelligence is meant to be freely available to all of humanity.

This is all clear from OpenAI’s website, but many things still remain unclear. The ownership structure and the pattern of exercise of power is actually more complicated and, for example, the selection process of the board of directors is not opened, nor are the details of the contract with Microsoft.

Like the conflict that broke out over the weekend shows that there are big problems with the structure. Although the investors and thus the biggest financiers do not have formal power in OpenAI, the financiers always have real power.

Noble principles inevitably threaten to fall at the feet of enormous economic opportunities. At the same time, competitors are making rapid progress in the development of artificial intelligence.

Above all by Sam Altman is believed to be such a key person to the company’s success that his departure could trigger a mass exodus from the company.

According to The Verge, a number of key employees threatened to quit on Saturday if Altman was not taken back. According to newspaper reports, Altman and Brockman had also immediately started discussions with investors about establishing a new artificial intelligence company.

Twists and turns has been. The Verge wrote the night before Sunday that Altman would have a discussion with OpenAI’s board about returning and that the board had already agreed to resign. Economic magazine The Wall Street Journal reported that investors demanded Altaman’s return. The situation was open on Sunday at noon Finnish time. The negotiations were expected to continue as long as California woke up.

In addition to the dismissed Greg Borckman, the company’s scientific director and one of the founders sat on OpenAI’s board Ilya SutskeverCEO of technology company Quora Adam D’Angeloa technology entrepreneur Tasha McCauley and head of a center focusing on new technology security at Georgetown University Helen Toner.

According to the analyzes of the US media, the lack of trust between the government and Altman would be primarily a matter of a misdemeanor between Sutskever and Altman. Sutskever is said to have resented Altman’s enthusiasm for entering into commercial agreements to utilize the rapidly developing artificial intelligence.

The board and Sutskever also feel that Altman has withheld information about the company’s activities.

of The New York Times differences of opinion started to grow after the company released the first version of ChatGPT at the beginning of the year, which has already been followed by more advanced versions. In Sutskever’s opinion, the company should pay more attention to the dangers of using artificial intelligence.

According to the newspaper’s information, Sutskever’s position in the management of the company had also been weakened. Born in the Soviet Union, Sutskever was one of the key factors in the development of OpenAI’s artificial intelligence in the early stages.

He left Google in 2015 to found OpenAI together with Altman, Musk and four other people.

Read more: Surprise firings in Silicon Valley: the departure of the CEO of the company that created ChatGPT is described as extraordinary

Read more: Behind Chat GPT is a company that intends to revolutionize the current economic system.