The Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has entered the (hot) field of artificial intelligence, presenting its alternative to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. The new generative AI model, capable of creating content by reasoning on written input entered by the user, is called Tongyi Qianwen and understands both Chinese and English. Alibaba said it will provide the program to anyone who wants to use it to integrate into their tech products. Alibaba has not revealed when and if it will be released in the West and if it will be possible to try it as already happens with the OpenaAI ChatGPT “series”, currently integrated into Microsoft products in the cloud and soon also arriving in Office and in the Bing search engine. In the meantime, the development of generative digital technologies is proceeding not without raising some perplexities. Recently, a group of AI researchers and industry insiders, including Elon Musk, wrote an open letter expressly advocating to stop the unchecked development of AI by the giants of the sector. The letter reads how the Far West of artificial intelligence, considered the new Eldorado of hi-tech, involves “profound risks for society and humanity”.