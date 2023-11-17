Friday, November 17, 2023
Artificial Intelligence | The CEO of the company that created ChatGPT, Sam Altman, was fired

November 17, 2023
Artificial Intelligence | The CEO of the company that created ChatGPT, Sam Altman, was fired

Silicon Valley’s surprising decision is an exceptionally high-profile layoff in the booming artificial intelligence industry.

To the big one CEO of the OpenAI company that created the popular ChatGPT chat program Sam Altman quit his job, the company says in the bulletin.

According to OpenAI’s board, as CEO, Altman was not open in his communication with the board, which hindered the work of the company’s board. Because of this, the board had lost its trust in the CEO.

Silicon Valley’s surprising decision is an exceptionally high-profile layoff in the booming artificial intelligence industry. Altman has appeared in public as the face of the company, and he has been invited in the media As the father of ChatGPT.

