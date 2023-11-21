The dossier Sam Altman, former CEO of OpenAI – the lab it generated ChatGPT– just entered Microsoft, “it has causes that are very obscure to everyone, for now, and perhaps we need to look for repercussions in finance” but all of this “regardless of the reasons behind it, shows us the speed with which these steps are taking place. In the US on AI we’re going at supersonic speed.” The Italian expert draws the picture with Adnkronos Artificial intelligence, Daniele PanfiloCEO of Aindo (start up of the International School for Advanced Studies (Sissa) of Trieste) thus intervening on a dossier that is alerting the media all over the world. The Altman story “gives us a measure of how central and fundamental the topic of Artificial Intelligence is, in fact, of how quickly things evolve in this context” states Daniele Panfilo. “The speed with which these events are happening is the real issue. It is this speed that gives us the measure of how central AI is, how quickly things evolve in these contexts” observes the manager with a PhD in Artificial Intelligence . And all this, according to the CEO of Aindo, “must be a further point of attention for Europe and Italy: they must ‘hurry up’ in this sector because, to date, dynamics are already taking place that will influence everyone’s lives us in the coming years.”

For Panfilo, the challenge of the Old Continent and of Italy, in the global competition on AI, is therefore “to make a change of pace: while we discuss how to make AI, the others are already doing everything”, we must “seize this speed” . Panfilo further argues that “if CHatGPT had been born in Italy, if it had been conceived in Italy, it would never have been tried on the market, it would have been lost while it is no coincidence that the USA created ChatGPT”. “In the USA they take more risks than we do, there they invest in little-known technologies, technologies of which we can intuit something. In the USA, so to speak, they play on the attack” he says. “ChatGPT was quickly launched on the market” warns the CEO and co-founder of Aindo, a platform based on the generation of synthetic data that seeks to reconcile innovation in the field of AI with the protection of privacy and impartiality and data reliability. “Our startup – explains Panfilo – aims to enhance synthetic data as crucial enablers of AI, was born in 2018 and was co-founded with artificial intelligence specialists Sebastiano Saccani (Head of R&D) and Borut Svara (Cto) “. Aindo is currently located in the Science Park Area, on the Padriciano campus, and represents a small AI technological jewel made in Italy set in the Trieste karst.

Panfilo and his team have their radar focused on the world of AI, which is why if Artificial Intelligence holds sway on the markets – and on the pages of the large global media – he is not surprised, nor is he surprised by the attention paid to the birth of the first laboratory European open source AI, the Paris-based Kyutai. “We enthusiastically welcome the creation of Kyutai, it is an excellent signal for Europe which has the opportunity to play a central role in the development of technologies related to artificial intelligence” says the manager. The CEO underlines that he “widely shares the theme of open source research, therefore open and accessible, thus allowing us to democratize innovation and speed up the development of technological solutions, on which the entire community of researchers and professionals in the world of AI and data”.

In this context, Italy is also starting to take strategic steps on Artificial Intelligence. For Daniele Panfilo, “the acceleration that is taking place in the Turin center of IA is also very positive”. “However, if we want to play the AI ​​game, at this moment the historical context offers us an assist to take a step forward again, to be protagonists in the Artificial Intelligence sector” argues the CEO. “If the concrete launch of the Turin center is very positive, it is still a non-proactive approach, now it is accelerating and that is a good thing: but why not do it yesterday?” he cuts short by applauding the announcement by minister Adolfo Urso on the arrival of the Prime Ministerial Decree which will define the statute of the Turin foundation for Artificial Intelligence and will make it operational “already in the first months of 2024”, as explained by the minister himself. (by Andreana d’Aquino)