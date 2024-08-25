Educational platforms have announced the provision of private lessons presented by a virtual teacher managed by artificial intelligence, to become a new competitor to “traditional” teachers in the private lessons market, coinciding with the start of the new academic year 2024-2025.

Each digital platform gave its smart teacher a special name, and invited students to register and try it for free and say goodbye to the traditional concept of education. Meanwhile, educators and social specialists expected that private tutoring platforms managed by the “artificial intelligence teacher” would not be popular with students, as the concept of private tutoring is still linked to the presence of a student and a teacher who converse face-to-face, whether in the traditional way or through one of the meeting programs (online lessons).

In turn, educational platforms said that they will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the “AI teacher” using advanced AI algorithms of the student’s learning style, strengths and weaknesses, to develop an individual educational plan that meets his specific aspirations and requirements, where guidance, feedback and solutions will be provided to the student’s inquiries, replicating the function of a human guide. In addition, the student can access his smart teacher (24/7) at any time, and get help the moment he needs it.

Education platforms have promoted their services “through sponsored ads on the Internet and social media” by emphasizing that students can gain many benefits by using the AI ​​tutor service, including receiving guidance and assistance tailored specifically for them, improving their academic performance, boosting their self-confidence, and cultivating effective study patterns in their intellectual formation, especially with the possibility of accessing the AI ​​tutor around the clock, from anywhere in the world, allowing learners to arrange sessions at a time that suits them. Given the use of AI technology, any weaknesses in the student’s understanding can be immediately detected, and specific recommendations can be provided to address these shortcomings.

Each platform gave its AI tutor a special name, inviting students to register and try it for free, saying goodbye to the old concept of education, and starting with their smart tutor, the ultimate study companion for students of all ages and backgrounds, describing it as “the perfect companion for anyone who wants to learn in their own way,” stressing that whether a student understands better with visual elements, such as graphs, or if their study skills are more practical using elegant algorithms, the smart tutor customizes their teaching sessions, so that they get the most out of each session.

Different roles

An official of one of the platforms contacted by “Emirates Today” explained that the artificial intelligence teacher has advanced features similar to humans, and the ability to perceive emotions, which enhances an exciting educational environment for students, and skillfully performs different roles as a private tutor, a leader of small groups, and a colleague of learners, noting that experiments have proven its great efficiency in teaching science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), in addition to transferring knowledge in an easy and simplified manner and in more than one way, according to the recipient’s needs in the fields of humanities, including language learning. In addition, its capabilities – in automating various tasks – can provide students with a completely new way to deal with the learning process.

The official confirmed that there is supervision and follow-up of the platform and the process of conducting classes, as the class is managed using electronic intelligence, and if the student needs support, he can click on the “Request Help” sign to be contacted by one of the subject teachers affiliated with the platform, noting that the platform makes education easier and more effective, and takes student education to a new level of innovation using artificial intelligence, and provides him with customized educational experiences that meet his needs, and enhances learning outcomes and student participation by 85%, with lessons supported by artificial intelligence, in addition to empowering teachers using the latest technologies.

promotion

In contrast, traditional education platforms promoted their educational services and provided teachers of all nationalities for all curricula in the country, and introduced new packages for private lessons called the “School Follow-up Package,” through which the student’s account on the school platform is followed up, what was explained in class is reviewed, and the student is helped in solving homework daily.

The private remote tutoring platforms confirmed that they provide an integrated school follow-up service to ensure students’ academic success and excellence. The services include daily follow-up and monitoring of the student’s progress every day, solving assignments and helping to complete tasks efficiently, while ensuring that each student’s tasks are taken care of accurately, strengthening weaknesses by focusing on weaknesses and turning them into strengths, reviewing before exams, and fully preparing the student before each exam, in addition to benefiting from the expertise of their teachers to improve students’ academic performance and achieve continuous success.

The distance learning platform has launched a discounted package of private lessons for all grades in all educational curricula. The package includes two offers: the first is 8 lessons, each lasting 30 minutes, for AED 75 per month, and the second is a package of 12 lessons, each lasting 45 minutes, for AED 145 per month, with discounts for siblings. It indicated that it provides integrated educational programs for all educational stages, through a modern and flexible educational platform, which includes expert and specialized teachers in all academic subjects, updated interactive content, and lessons designed to keep pace with the latest teaching methods, with flexibility in timing, the ability to access lessons at any time and from anywhere, and continuous technical support.

Al-Emarat Al-Youm also monitored an increase in the number of advertisements for private lessons on social media sites, mothers’ groups on Facebook and WhatsApp, and some mothers promoting teachers by name and confirming their competence.

Parents reported receiving messages from teachers willing to give private lessons to school students in all grades. Traditional teachers have adopted new methods to promote themselves on social media, including offering a monthly prize to the best student in the private tutoring group, a 50% discount for any student who forms a private tutoring group of five students, and a 20% discount for any student who refers a classmate.

Joint cooperation

Educators and social specialists: Karam Qabil, Youssef Sorour, Bashar Safwat, Manal Ahmed, and Fatima Khaled, stressed that confronting the phenomenon of private lessons is not an individual responsibility, but rather requires joint cooperation between the family, society, and educational institutions, through strengthening the official educational system and educating parents about the importance of supporting their children in their studies, in addition to providing the necessary support to students who need it, pointing out that resorting to private lessons despite all the efforts made to eliminate them, reflects transformations in the educational system and the pressures faced by students and parents.

They attributed the resort of many families to private lessons to a number of reasons, including poor academic achievement, increasing academic pressures, and the desire to excel, which requires providing an educational environment in all public and private schools that encourages interaction and participation, offers diverse educational programs that meet the needs of all students, and enhances communication and interaction between teachers and parents, to monitor students’ progress and identify weaknesses that may require additional support, especially since the phenomenon of private lessons has many risks, most notably the high financial costs on families, weakening the role of the school, and encouraging students to depend on one another.

They pointed out that as artificial intelligence continues to develop, the “smart teacher” is likely to play an important role in education, especially in private lessons, which will help create a more effective and efficient education system. However, artificial intelligence will not replace teachers and professors. It is an assistant, not a substitute. It can support teachers with advanced analytics that help them develop their methods to a greater extent. Also, the student still needs interaction and discussion that is difficult to achieve through artificial intelligence, as its use is currently limited to enhancing teaching and learning experiences only. They expected that private lesson platforms managed by the “artificial intelligence teacher” will not be popular with students, as the concept of private lessons is still linked to the presence of a student and a teacher who converse face-to-face, whether in the traditional way or through one of the meeting programs (online lessons).

a permit

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has set three main conditions for obtaining a “private teaching work permit”, stressing that all employees in the government or private sector, teachers in government or private schools and non-employees, university students and school students from the age of 15 to 18 years, can obtain a private teaching work permit once they meet the conditions for its issuance.

The ministry explained that the conditions for obtaining the permit require the employer’s approval if the permit applicant is an employee in any of the country’s work sectors, with the exception of holders of a part-time work permit. A certificate of good conduct and a health fitness certificate must be submitted if the applicant is unemployed, noting that the permit is valid for two years and may be renewed provided that the conditions for its issuance continue to be met. Anyone wishing to practice private teaching legally must obtain a permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and sign the charter for practicing the profession approved by the Ministry of Education, noting that legal measures will be taken against anyone who practices this profession illegally.

• “Human Resources and Emiratisation”: 3 main conditions for obtaining a “private teaching work permit.”

• Educators and social workers: We do not expect the “artificial intelligence teacher” to be very popular, because the concept of private lessons is linked to a student and a teacher talking face to face.

AI Tutor

The Ministry of Education has entered into a strategic partnership with ASI to create the AI ​​Tutor platform, as part of the ministry’s commitment to developing the country’s education system to meet future needs and to include artificial intelligence in the education system. The ministry follows a proactive approach to anticipate developments and keep pace with the latest technologies in the education sector, and employ them in a way that contributes to developing the educational process.

Under the partnership, a unified platform will be created that combines the AI-powered teacher assistant with the capabilities of the Ministry of Education, and will be more capable of empowering millions of students. This partnership will help enrich the learning experience designed to suit the unique learning needs of each student. The Ministry will provide the necessary support and cooperation to successfully implement the pilot program for the virtual teacher platform, and facilitate access to relevant educational content, curriculum guidelines and data required to align the virtual teacher platform with the country’s curriculum.