The technology evolution has allowed the development of various areas of the world, from medicine to everyday aspects, such as communicating or simply surfing the Internet.

It is because of this trend that have developed machine learning and artificial intelligence systems, which, far from being seen by citizens as a tool for growth, some fear that AI could end the way in which some jobs are carried out.

Although we are still far from see the labor impact that the Artificial intelligence, these systems like ChatGPT have predicted the end of some trades. This was revealed by the language model developed by OpenIA to which the following question was asked.

“Give to me 10 trades that are at risk of disappearing in the next 10 years due to the advent of new technologies”, the ChatGPT AI was questioned.

Artificial Intelligence Response

It is important to note that technological evolution can affect various industries and professions in different ways. Although I cannot predict with certainty which trades will disappear in the next 10 years, I can mention some areas that could face significant changes due to new technologies. Here are 10 examples:

Fixed telephone operators: With the popularization of mobile telephony and the expansion of wireless networks, the demand for fixed telephony services may gradually decrease.

Bank tellers: The automation of banking services, such as ATMs and mobile applications, is reducing the need for physical tellers in branches.

Administrative Assistants: With the advancement of artificial intelligence and automated management systems, some administrative tasks can be performed by computer programs, which could affect the demand for administrative assistants.

Traditional stock brokers: The rise of online investment platforms and automated trading systems are transforming the way financial markets are traded, which could impact demand for traditional stockbrokers.

Taxi drivers: With the development of autonomous vehicles and the popularization of ride-sharing services, such as Uber and Lyft, the demand for conventional taxi drivers could decrease.

Heavy machinery operators: The automation of heavy machinery in sectors such as construction and agriculture could reduce the need for human operators in certain tasks.

Traditional developing photographers: With the increasing popularity of digital photography, the demand for photographic film developing and processing services may decrease.

Mail carriers: With the rise of electronic communication and automated package delivery, the role of traditional mail carriers could be affected.

Supermarket cashiers: The increasing adoption of self-service technology in supermarkets, such as barcode scanners and automated checkouts, could reduce the need for in-store cashiers.

Traditional Librarians: With access to information online and the digitization of library resources, the role of traditional librarians can evolve to that of specialists in information management and digital resources.

It is important to note that while some trades may be affected by technology, new job opportunities may also arise in fields related to the development and maintenance of these new technologies.