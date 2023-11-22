Artificial Intelligence | Surprise firings canceled – The CEO of the artificial intelligence giant is allowed to continue, reports Bloomberg

The board of Open AI, which developed Chat GPT, is reshuffled with a new composition.

Artificial intelligence fired for developing Open AI Sam Altman is returning to the company’s service, according to the financial news agency Bloomberg. The company’s board fired Altman from the position of CEO on Friday.

The pattern is, to say the least, peculiar, because the CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella said on Monday that Altman will move to lead Microsoft’s artificial intelligence research group. According to media reports, Open AI’s board of directors would have already had time to name a new CEO for the company on Friday evening.

Altman is a founding member of Open AI.

The staff upset by Altman’s dismissal announced that they would resign from the company if he was not reinstated.

According to Bloomberg, the company is now renewing its entire board in such a way that it will be in charge Bret Taylorwho ran the messaging service Twitter before Elon Musk bought the company.

The president also joins the board Barack Obama’s worked as finance minister Larry Summers.

Open AI is one of the most followed technology companies in the world since it launched Chat GPT, a conversational artificial intelligence program, a year ago. It became the fastest-adopted product in human history. One hundred million monthly users were reached in two months.

According to Bloomberg, the dispute that led to Altman’s firing was over how fast artificial intelligence is being developed and when new products can make money. Open AI Open AI was founded in 2015 as a non-profit non-profit organization.

Altman already announced during the weekend that he will be moving to Microsoft. In Viestipalvelu X, Altman commented that he would be happy to return to the company he founded.