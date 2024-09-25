Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the educational landscape, offering new tools to improve learning through timely and personalized feedback. However, as student populations grow in diversity and size, it is becoming increasingly complex to provide personalized assistance to students. In this context, The recent study conducted by the Machine Learning for Education Laboratory (ML4ED) merges research and innovation, analyzing how the identity of the feedback provider – human or of artificial intelligence – influence students’ perception. This theme, although current, also highlights the battle between technological progress and the necessary trust in the educational system.

Study Results: Students Rate AI Negatively

The results of the study, entitled “AI or Human? Evaluating Student Feedback Perceptions in Higher Education”are enlightening: initially, over 450 students perceived no marked difference in the quality or courtesy of feedback, regardless of its source. However, once the source was revealed, AI-generated feedback was rated worse than human feedback. Professor Tanja Käser, head of the ML4ED lab, emphasizes that this reaction reflects a widespread lack of trust in technology. Trust, as we know, is crucial for the effectiveness of the learning process.

One of the most interesting aspects of the research concerns the ability of students to correctly identify the source of feedback. Although many students demonstrated the ability to distinguish between human and AI feedback, variables such as age and gender did not show a significant impact on these skills. However, the type of task did influence their ability to recognize AI, with students more likely to correctly identify feedback related to coding projects. This highlights how specific learning contexts can influence the perception and effectiveness of feedback, highlighting a need for personalization that can be further exploited by AI technologies.

Filter concern about artificial intelligence

Finally, a crucial theme that arises from the research is the question of context. Many students expressed concerns about AI’s ability to truly understand their individuality and the specific challenges they face. As one interviewee pointed out, AI only holds data, ignoring key, personal factors that impact learning. This perceived disconnect is a significant obstacle to the effective adoption of AI in schools. Indeed, while AI has immeasurable potential to improve education, human presence and interaction remain irreplaceable for learning that is not only effective, but also human and contextualized.