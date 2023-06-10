Startups are giving their customers the possibility to stay in virtual contact with people who have passed away, relying on artificial intelligence.

In a promotional video, Ryu Soon-yeon sits in front of a microphone and a giant screen, showing her husband, who died a few months ago. He tells her, “Honey. This is me,” she sheds tears and begins a kind of dialogue with him.

After learning that he had terminal cancer, the 76-year-old South Korean, Lee Byung-hwal, hired Deep Brain AI, which recorded hours of video clips of him, to create a digital version of him that could answer questions.

“We do not create new content,” Joseph Murphy, head of development at Deep Brain AI, explains details about the program called “ReMemory.” That is, this technology does not generate phrases that the deceased would not have spoken or written during his life.

The same principle is adopted by the “Story File” company, which used the 92-year-old actor, William Shatner, as a promotional face on its site.

“Our approach is to keep that person’s magic for as long as possible” during their lifetime, “and then use artificial intelligence,” says Stephen Smith, head of the service, which is used by thousands, according to the company.

In China, companies specializing in organizing funerals offer the possibility of interacting virtually with deceased people during their funerals, using artificial intelligence.

At the beginning of April, entrepreneur and engineer Prateek Desai caused a stir by inviting people to “start taking recordings” with audio or video of “parents, the elderly and relatives,” noting that starting from “the end of this year” it will be possible to create a virtual character using avatar technology ( avatar) of a deceased person, indicating that he is working on a project in this direction.

The message, which was posted on Twitter, sparked a storm of criticism, prompting him to confirm a few days later that he was not a “grave digger”. “This is a very personal matter and I sincerely apologize for hurting people,” he said.

“This is an ethically sensitive area and we take great precautions,” Stephen Smith explains of StoryFile.

Philosophical challenges.

After the death of one of her colleagues in a car accident in 2015, Russian engineer Eugenia Kyuda, who resides in the US state of California, created a “conversational robot” that she named “Roman” after her late colleague, and provided him with thousands of short messages that he sent to his relatives, with the aim of creating something like a virtual copy of him. .

Then, in 2017, I launched Replica, which offers some of the most advanced personal chat software on the market, with some users spending several hours a day talking to it.

But despite what happened with “Roman”, Replica “is not a platform designed to bring back a loved one,” a spokeswoman for the company warned.

Somnium Space, based in the British capital, London, seeks to rely on “Metaverse” in order to create virtual copies of users during their lifetime, who will have a special existence, without human intervention, in this parallel world after their death.

Artur Sychov, the company’s general manager, admits that this service “is not intended for everyone, of course,” in a video clip posted on YouTube about the company’s product called “Live Forever” (“Live Forever”), which it announced its intention to launch at the end of the year. And he adds, “Do I want to meet my grandfather through artificial intelligence? It will be available to whoever wants it.

The question here is to what extent is it plausible to have a hypothetical deceased loved one who, thanks to generative AI, could say things they did not say before they died.

Joseph Murphy acknowledges that “the challenges are philosophical, not technical.” “I don’t think the community is ready yet,” he says. There is a line that we did not plan to cross.

The director of the “Re Memory” service, which includes a few dozen users, explains that this technology “is aimed at a specific group, not a growth sector,” adding, “I do not expect this to achieve great success.”

Kandi Kan, a professor at Baylor University, who is currently conducting research on this topic in South Korea, considers that “interacting with an artificial intelligence version of a person in order to go through a mourning stage can help (…) move forward with minimal trauma, Especially with the help of a professional.

Marie Dias, a professor of medical psychology at Johnson & Wales University, interviewed many of her grieving patients about virtual contact with their deceased loved ones. “The most common answer was: I don’t trust AI,” she explains. I am afraid he will say something that I will not accept.