In it Colombian Professional Football (FPC) There is a permanent discussion about who are the big clubs in the country. Some say that there are only three that can be called that while others say that there can be four or even six.

For some, National Athletic is the largest due to its extensive record, while for others Millionaires or America of Cali They rank as the most important club in Colombia.

Juan Pablo Vargas and Daniel Ruiz Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

Well, in light of this debate, artificial intelligence has decided on the five largest clubs and a few surprises appear.

For GPT Chat, National Athletic leads this ranking for “being one of the most successful and popular teams in Colombia. He has numerous national and international titles, including the Libertadores Cup”.

Secondly, they come out Millionaires and America of Cali, both on the podium thanks to their emblematic history, their championships and their extensive fan base.

Nacional faces Millonarios in a game valid for the final of the Colombia Cup, today, November 23, at the Atanasio Giradot stadium in Medellín. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

In fourth place appears another of the country's traditional clubs, such as Deportivo Cali which has a long history and a long list of achievements. Furthermore, it stands out for its great rivalry with Cali America in the classic Cali.

Finally, fifth place is being debated Independent Santa Fe and Junior de Barranquilla They also have a great track record and an important cultural impact on national income.

Didier Moreno celebrates Junior's third goal. Photo: Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency

With information from Futbolred.

