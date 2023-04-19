Tuesday, April 18, 2023



Updated 04/19/2023 07:42h.

Artificial intelligence has become a tool that is experiencing a real boom. Undoubtedly, in recent months its uses and everything it can create, which on many occasions has nothing to do with reality, has caused a stir due to the negative and positive consequences that its application can cause. His ability to simulate totally surreal images has made the craziest ideas come to life. One of the latest occurrences of a Twitter account has been to recreate through this application a scenario in which Murcia is invaded by lemons.

The AI ​​has can be used for almost everything. In fact, a few months ago the OpenAI company launched ChatGPT, an application that allows users to establish conversations with the system so that they can obtain an answer to the unknowns they have. However, this was only the beginning, since it has even been used to do a TFG or organize a trip in less than 15 seconds. But the thing does not end there, artificial intelligence has also done its thing with photographs. Recently, some photos in which the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, was detained and even wore the orange jumpsuit characteristic of American prisons, some snapshots that his creator pointed out that they had been generated by Midjourney, went viral. Other of the public figures who have starred in images created by the AI ​​was Pope Francis, the most characteristic one in which he wears a Balenciaga padded coat that drew attention for the Pontiff’s style.

Well, Murcia has not been exempt from the ‘havoc’ caused by artificial intelligence. The Twitter account, Spanish Alsthetics, has created, following a user’s request, a hypothetical scenario in which the capital of the Region is invaded by one of the most characteristic citrus fruits from its orchard: lemons.

In the images you can see how an army armed with these fruits walk through the main streets, such as the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, a giant lemon-shaped ‘zeepelin’ flying over the Murcian sky or how an acid storm hangs over the city at its purest. ‘Cloud of Meatballs’ style. Even, according to the AI, this incursion has crossed borders and has reached the Campo de Cartagena.

This account, which creates Spanish-inspired content generated by artificial intelligence at the request of Twitter users, has also published photographs of other cities ‘attacked’ by other fruits, such as Valencia bombed by oranges or Almería invaded by tomatoes. . Although the imagination is infinite, since it has even come to represent Albacete taken by knives.

The truth is that this profile lends itself to materializing the craziest ideas of tweeters, as long as certain requirements are met, since they make it clear that “normally” real people cannot be represented and give priority to the “most feasible” designs. » depending on the way the AI ​​works, since the account, unlike others that can be found on this social network of the same style, is controlled by a person and not by a bot.