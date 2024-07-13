Katharina Zweig still remembers that day very clearly today. Because it was more than unpleasant for everyone involved. The computer science professor at the TU Kaiserslautern had to give a student a final exam. This was the very last retake of an exam, with serious consequences. A student who fails it can lose the chance of graduating. And in the worst case, their career is over before it has even begun: other universities in Germany will then no longer be able to study computer science. That did not stop Zweig from giving her final candidate a grade of five. The student then fell to his knees and cried out in despair: “Oh Jesus, I am going to die!”