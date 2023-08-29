Artificial Intelligence | Silo AI and the University of Turku are making European artificial intelligence – Yle’s material is also planned to be used in the future

A Finnish software company and a research group at the University of Turku emphasize the importance of the European language model.

Finnish The Silo AI software company and the University of Turku’s research group are starting to train Finnish-language artificial intelligence with the help of Yleisradio’s data mass.

The purpose of the collaboration between Silo AI’s subsidiary Silo Gen and university researchers is to develop the world’s largest language model based on open source code.

The project was released on Tuesday. Yleisradio is to be included in the second phase of the project.

Turku PhD student at the university Sampo Pyysalo and CEO of Silo AI Peter Sarlin emphasize the importance of the European language model in the announcement.

“Language patterns are rapidly changing the way we use information and interact with technology. The more the role of models grows, the more important it is to ensure that they are developed transparently and made openly available. This way we can ensure that everyone has equal access to technology”, says Pyysalo in the press release.

In Sarlin’s opinion, the development of independent and reliable basic models in line with European values ​​is vital for our digital independence.

“This project ensures that the basic models are based on material that represents the citizens and organizations of the region and complies with regulations and data protection regulations,” says Silo AI’s CEO Peter Sarlin in the bulletin.

Now the language model to be developed is intended to be developed by taking regional special features into account. In the future, it is planned to make use of Yle’s material in the training of special features of the Finnish language.

CEO of Yle Merja Ylä-Anttila says in the press release that it is important for Yle that in the future language models are used in Finland that are based on the Finnish language and thus reflect the local culture.

“We are really happy to be involved in this research, which explores how European public media companies can contribute to the development of reliable artificial intelligence technologies. This also includes language models that take into account the diversity of languages ​​and cultures,” says Ylä-Anttila.

Pyysalo has previously developed Finnish-language artificial intelligence with the help of Suomi24 online chats, among other things. HS Visio told about the project in May.

Now the background of the starting project is the so-called generative artificial intelligence Chat GPT, which was released at the end of last year. Since its success, Silo AI and many other European AI companies have been concerned that large language models work best in English.

According to companies, it gives English-speaking countries an advantage in the artificial intelligence competition.

Silo AI has grown rapidly in recent years. In 2019, the company’s turnover was around 2.4 million euros, last year already 13.7 million euros.

Correction August 29 at 5:37 p.m.: The news initially said that the University of Silo and Turku project is called High Performance Language Technologies (HPLT). That is not true. The news also emphasized that Yle will only be involved in the second phase of the project.