Today artificial intelligences have been more common, either to generate conversations of presumably existing people or to take photos of the Pope Francisco in different funny situations. On the other hand, there are people who use it as seers, this to know the future of the industry that video games we know today.

This is how the image-creating AI of Bingwhich does not show what we will possibly see in the year 2027, which would presumably be the next generational change of consoles. Including Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 6 and the next family member of the company Xbox.

Here the images:

The way in which artificial intelligences are growing is a bit worrisome, since there are jobs that are at risk, and that can lead to certain professional careers being wiped off the map. But for now everything is safe, after all these console models for example, they still lack consistency in terms of design.

Editor’s note: The truth is that they look very futuristic but not so credible, I hope that we are far away if this technology is something bigger. Since if this happens, even the pages without news will no longer need editors.